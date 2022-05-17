2022 Voter Guide: Roberto Zanotta, candidate for Baltimore County Council District 3

What do you see as the most pressing issue Baltimore County faces and how would you address it?

The most pressing issue is crime. In order to address it, we need to change how we police the County by empowering officers to properly do their job, we need to hire more police officers, we need to provide adequate funding for the police, and we need to allow police officers to take police vehicles home. We should also add additional technology (e.g., interactive cameras, help points, drones,). Make no mistake I know our Police Officers are ready, willing and able to do the job; the challenge is that they need to feel the elected leaders will support their enforcement of the laws and arresting of criminals to keep our communities safe.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

The County as a whole seems to have emerged from the pandemic and businesses are open and mandates and restrictions have been removed. We need to ensure that the residual effects of the pandemic are not continuing to impact businesses and to the extent they are, identify the existing issues and attempt to put policies in place to provide relief to business owners (e.g. tax incentives or relief, less regulation)

What are your views on the future growth and economic development in the county?

District 3 has a large land mass that includes a very diverse community, from farmers in rural areas to people living in single family homes, apartment complexes and condominiums. We have to maintain a healthy balance within our diverse County. First, farm land should be preserved and farmed for the next generations of farmers. Second, the existing County development plans depict the addition of affordable housing units, including what is known as "Section 8 housing" to every part of this County. This will have the effect of overcrowding our schools, increasing our taxes, adding more pollution from cars and public transportation, adding stress to our sewage and water systems. I will advocate for keeping Section 8 housing out of District 3.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

County Government needs to work together with the Board of Education, parents, students, principals and teachers to identify issues and prioritize solutions. The average cost per student in Baltimore County is around $14,000 per year, but these funds are not being fully allocated to the benefit of the students. The County needs less administrators and better paid educators. During 2020 and 2021, parents received a tremendous amount of insight into how our kids are being educated and the issues surrounding that education are currently being debated around the Country. We must focus more attention on the basics with Math, English, and the Sciences to better prepare our students for the real world (College, Trade Schools, Work). We must also empower teachers to appropriately deal with problem students without worrying about the impact it will have on school funding. Lastly, schools need additional Resource Officers to keep our kids safe

What efforts do the county need to make to address systemic racism in government services?

No comment.

Do you think there needs to be additional oversight to the Office of the Inspector General or changes to the structure of the office? If so, please explain.

The Office of the Inspector General already serves as the proper oversight and no additional oversight is needed. I believe we should empower the Inspector General to fully and completely perform its functions instead of adding a new, costly bureaucrat that would effectively be doing the same job.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

Increase the police budget in order to better pay and train our officers. Add additional technology (e.g., interactive cameras, help points, drones,) so our citizens are more protected and policing is more effective and efficient. Enforce our current laws and make sure career criminals stay in jail. Restore the sense of respect for the authority of police officers. Allow police officers to drive police cruisers home which will have the effect of increasing visibility and deterring crime.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

No comment.