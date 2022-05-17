2022 Voter Guide: Preston R. Snedegar, candidate for Baltimore County Council District 6

What do you see as the most pressing issue Baltimore County faces and how would you address it?

Lack of financial controls and procedures. Need a audit of financial controls. The second pressing issue is integrity or rather lack it of the County Council. They seem to rubber stamp Johnny o bills. I attended more than a few meetings and what appauled at what I saw. A $100,000,000 bill concering buying new equipment was just pushed through. A statement by Julian E, Jones the chairman was telling. I have faith in the research that Johnny O's people did on this bill. The question to MR Jones what research did the County Council do? This is borrowed money? Why such a large amount of money being spent? This is a terrible time to be buying new equipment. Would you buy a new car now? I have a lot of questions that will not get answered.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

I am not sure. I bet you don't get this answer much. Simply ask the business what they need and develop a set of programs from there. Now that wasn't hard was it. Set a time limit on everything, review and adjust as necessary.

What are your views on the future growth and economic development in the county?

We must drill for oil in the short term. Every time that the USA exports oil we prosper economically. This fact is well documented. Do you like paying $ 4.00 or more for a gallon of gas? I don't. I have made money during this Pandemic. The middle class and the poor have suffered and will continue to suffer under Biden's policies on energy. Just look at the grocery prices and the current inflation. Team up with West Virginia to develop nuclear. Small nuclear plans built in the small mountain hollers can become a engineering marvel for the future. The small mountain location is a natural shield. Note: The reactors would not be water cooled to prevent possible water pollution. It is hard to get information from the Navy because this information is classified as top secret.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

Set high standards and fail the students that do not meet the standards. Students should be helped in every way possible but if they don't make the grade be honest with them. Teach manners and respect for others at all levels. try to emulate some of the Native American philosophies. There culture has great respect for the individual. Learning can be fun. I used a battery operate truck to teach math and the kids loved it. Think outside the box it can be fun and educational for all. A principal, observing my class, told me the kids were having too much fun.

What efforts do the county need to make to address systemic racism in government services?

Look at the last 7 school superintendents. They are all minority. This is statistically way out of line the odds which are 1 in 128. What does this say about systemic racism? The powers that be put in a minority keep a lid on things. Now I will be labeled a racist but that could not be further from the truth. I taught in Middle School for 3 years in PG County. I was the minority and it was eye opening. The students did not see the racial issues as the adult did. I will always speak open and honestly. One young asked me what the word nigger really means. I was stunned by this request. And we spoke about connotations as they relate to words. A friend of mine told me I should be proud that the young lady had the confidence in me to ask such a question.

Do you think there needs to be additional oversight to the Office of the Inspector General or changes to the structure of the office? If so, please explain.

The office of Inspector General is not needed if proper financial controls are utilized. Who inspects the IG is an interesting question. Does Amazon have an IG? Does Microsoft have an IG? Does Google have an IG? The answer is No No No. The current Inspector General can only write reports that can sit unattended if the politicians so choose, What good is that? We did not have one before. It is simply adding lawyers of more government that we do not need. The office can be used and will be used for negative political purposes. It already has been just ask Kelly Madigan, Johnny O. and Julian E, Jones Jr.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

It has to start with the community. The community I live in will not simply sit back and let thing happen to it. They are active participants in community associations. I was asked many years ago to become a member after I spoke at a public zoning meeting on a potential townhouse development. We were against the townhouse development because all the homes in our neighborhood are individual. I became VP and we defeated the developer on the townhouse issue. The developer built single family homes so it was a win-win situation. Builders as well as homeowners have rights and that should not forgotten. I have been a builder a time or two.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

I bought a small apartment building in Wildwood NJ. a few years ago. It has a very large beech that has been growing for over 50 years and is still growing now. Only 4 houses off the boardwalk. You have to work with mother nature. They are taking sand from our beech to replenish other section of the beech. In a large scale effort I have sent letters to Joe Manchin Senator from West Virginia to implement a nuclear program for power generating in West Virginia. It would be designed after the Navy's program of using small nuclear plants. Note: I own property in West Virginia. I just bought a 4 acre mini estate that needs work. Had to buy it because it has public water and sewerage, gas, a water fall, storm drains, a pond, and a real wishing well, with road frontage, near a main highway. Homerun