2022 Voter Guide: Izzy Patoka, candidate for Baltimore County Council District 2

What do you see as the most pressing issue Baltimore County faces and how would you address it?

Baltimore County has seen improvement over the last three years, but there is more work to be done. We need to address overdevelopment and the impact it has on our environment, communities and school enrollment/capacity. Baltimore County's Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance (APFO) needs to be updated. In 12/2020, the APFO Task Force developed a set of recommendations that included a tightening of the overcrowding standard to 100% of State-rated capacity, from the current 115% utilization rate. The recommendations of the APFO Task Force need to be implemented so that we can reduce the number of students in classrooms and create a stronger learning environment. Food Access is another pressing issue in the County as we get back to our new normal. I have been at the forefront of food insecurity since the beginning of COVID-19, ensuring every community had access to fresh food that met their dietary and/or religious restrictions.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

During the past two years, we simultaneously experienced multi-crisis events -- a health crisis, an economic crisis, a hunger crisis, an educational crisis and a misinformation crisis. My office organized, partnered and engaged with seven faith-based organizations to distribute tens of thousands of boxes of food to people that were in need. Additionally, my office continually provided information on proper protocols to battle COVID-19 and became a trusted source for Baltimore County residents. As we emerge from the pandemic, we need to unpack the zoning code to address a post-pandemic economy. The nature of retail and office space has changed dramatically. As we revisit the zoning code, it may create an opportunity to address Baltimore County's Voluntary Compliance Agreement related to affordable housing.

What are your views on the future growth and economic development in the county?

We must continue to build on our large economic development opportunities like Tradepoint Atlantic which gives Baltimore County an international economic presence. But we must also remain focused on our inner beltway commercial corridors that need attention and county resources. The Pikeville Armory is a huge economic development opportunity that could become not only local attraction, but also a regional destination. I have steered $2.3 million in local funds for a total of $8.9 million for the Armory. Also, I am committed to providing the same level of investment to the Liberty Road corridor to create a viable commercial area full of vitality for the residents who live the surrounding communities. I am committed to working with the Department of Planning and the Department on Economic and Workforce Development on strengthening the economic viability of these older commercial corridors. If our inner ring communities and businesses suffer, the county suffers.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

Baltimore County needs to continually invest in our schools. I supported the Blueprint for Maryland's Future and the Built to Learn Act. Maryland reported a $2.5 billion surplus at the end of FY2022. Additionally, Baltimore County's Spending Affordability Committee (SAC) reported a surplus of $239 million at the end of FY2022. SAC recommends spending at a 4.7% growth level. Clearly, there is room to further invest in our schools. Education is a top priority and I will work to earmark additional funding to schools. Also, the level of funding that goes to BCPS Headquarters and those that go to classrooms needs to be rebalanced. County government's role in education is to view these issues with an equitable lens, ensuring children have all the resources to be successful like digital equity and new classrooms that support STEM education. Finally, we need to implement the recommendations of the APFO Task Force.

What efforts do the county need to make to address systemic racism in government services?

Systemic racism has existed for centuries. Racism has played an active role in education systems, health care, housing, employment and public safety (police reform). Baltimore County needs to adjust and allocate resources fairly to the changing demographics of our residents and focus on equity in decision-making. Our older and inner beltway neighborhoods need more attention than the county has provided over the past 20 years. Additionally, our schools in these communities are finally receiving attention after many years of neglect. We need to continue to invest in education, infrastructure, open space, public safety, economic development, especially as it relates to food deserts in many of our communities. Liberty Road (inner beltway) is an example where intense attention is needed in the investments described above. Finally, we can do much better in terms of providing modern transit options.

Do you think there needs to be additional oversight to the Office of the Inspector General or changes to the structure of the office? If so, please explain.

Perhaps there is a need for a governance body that advises the Office of Inspector General, but it should not include elected officials or county employees. The scope of the work program of the Office of the Inspector General must not be restricted by such a governance body. It should only be an advisory entity.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

Baltimore County has a strong network of Police District Community Relations Councils at each precinct. These meetings offer good opportunities for community leaders and law enforcement officials to have good dialogue with the intent of keeping our communities safe. Baltimore County needs to attract and retain more police officers as well as implementing the measures in the Strengthening Modernization, Accountability, Reform, and Transparency (SMART) Policing Act. Now the County must establish a Police Accountability Board. My public safety agenda also includes pedestrian safety and vehicular safety (especially speeding). I have led the effort with projects such as raised crosswalks in schools zones (Bedford Elementary School, Timbergrove Elementary School, Sudbrook Magnet Middle School, Winand Elementary School). I have also worked with DPWT to be more intentional about reviewing failed intersections. Finally, additional police officers will help control the large amount of speeding vehicles that create a dangerous environment in our communities.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

Climate change is real. It is not abstract or theoretical. It will impact our children and grandchildren. Baltimore County has developed a Greenhouse Gas Inventory and Mitigation Plan. We must disengage from a business-as-usual trajectory and implement energy performance contracts, fleet transition to electric/hybrid vehicles and invest in a short-term and long-term climate action plan with benchmarks for implementation. Further, we need to require longer periods for maintenance for reforestation to offset development This will require legislation that I will sponsor that will call for appropriate species planting and maintenance periods that give trees a chance to grow from plantings into mature forests. Sustainability is important. My work on the Solid Waste Workgroup examined the implementation of initiatives such as composting and reducing food waste to minimize greenhouse gases and also looking at how to address capacity issues at the Eastern Sanitary Landfill.