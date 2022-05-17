2022 Voter Guide: David Marks, candidate for Baltimore County Council District 5

What do you see as the most pressing issue Baltimore County faces and how would you address it?

The most pressing issue in Baltimore County is public safety. Baltimore County experienced a record homicide rate in 2021; crime is the top concern at every community meeting I attend. An unsafe Baltimore County will hemorrhage residents to other jurisdictions. The most immediate solution is to replenish our police force, which had over 130 vacancies in early 2022. The county should adopt incentives such as a phased-in take-home car program, and consider ways to lower health care costs for police officers. We should expand neighborhood watch programs, support tough prosecution, and remove violent offenders from schools. I'm proud to have been endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police in every election. I support programs to reduce the root causes of many crimes. We should help those impacted by mental illness, provide sanctuary to those in dangerous domestic situations, and lift up vulnerable families and youth through job training and employment.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

I have tremendous faith in Baltimore County's entrepreneurs. While state-mandated lockdowns hurt many small businesses, there is a new sense of optimism today as stores open in places such as Downtown Towson, Perry Hall Square Shopping Center, and along Joppa Road. I was a resource for many entrepreneurs during the pandemic, and I would support a new round of targeted grants to continue to support recovering businesses. Baltimore County's leaders should recognize that COVID-19 forever changed our economy. Remote work will likely be commonplace, and logistics and distribution will grow in importance, as we have already seen at places like Tradepoint Atlantic in southeastern Baltimore County. Future rezoning decisions should reflect the realities of the post-pandemic economy.

What are your views on the future growth and economic development in the county?

I've strongly defended the Urban-Rural Demarcation Line, the boundary for sewer and water infrastructure in Baltimore County. I will not support opening up Kingsville, northern Baltimore County, and the Eastside to overdevelopment. I've downzoned more land than any other Baltimore County Councilman in history. In 2012, I passed legislation that created Neighborhood Commons, a zoning classification that now protects 4,000 acres as open space. Baltimore County needs to continue to thoughtfully redevelop its older communities and nurture employment hubs such as Tradepoint Atlantic. I championed the Towson Loop for over a decade; services like that could also improve job access throughout the county. My background as a former official in the federal and state departments of transportation has been an asset on the Council. As Councilman, I will engage the community as we consider the future of the LaFarge quarry, the Crane plant, and the Lockheed Martin site.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

The Baltimore County Council does not directly oversee public schools, but we do approve the budget and can play a role in pushing for improvements and change. As a special educator and BCPS parent, I understand the many complex issues facing our school system. Simply put, I want to support our hardworking teachers and staff, and provide parents with the accountability they deserve. I've championed three new schools in northeastern Baltimore County, and will be working to fund the construction of a new vocational-technical high school on the Eastside that focuses on marine trades. Countywide, I support incentives to retain and add new teachers and want to speed up the certification and hiring processes for educators. We need stronger discipline in schools, the removal of repeat offenders, and a more efficient central office within BCPS.

What efforts do the county need to make to address systemic racism in government services?

Baltimore County government has made considerable progress in diversifying its workforce, including positions such as those in the Police Department that are the front line of contact with our neighborhoods. I support continuing these efforts and also ensuring that women- and minority-owned businesses have an excellent opportunity to compete for county contracts.

Do you think there needs to be additional oversight to the Office of the Inspector General or changes to the structure of the office? If so, please explain.

I was the first Baltimore County Councilmember to call for the creation of the office of Inspector General, which examines waste, fraud, and abuse in county government. My votes on the County Council have consistently defended the autonomy of this office. I did not object to the review of this office initiated by the County Executive, but will not support rendering the Inspector General ineffective in reviewing allegations of corruption.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

The most immediate step is to replenish our police force, which had over 130 vacancies in early 2022. The county should adopt incentives such as a phased-in take-home car program, and consider ways to lower health care costs for police officers. We should expand neighborhood watch programs, support tough prosecution, and remove violent offenders from schools. I'm proud to have been endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police in every election. I also support ways to reduce the root causes of many crimes. We should invest in programs that help those impacted by mental illness, provide sanctuary to those in dangerous domestic situations, and support job training and employment. Public safety also includes our firefighters and paramedics. I championed the construction of new Kingsville and White Marsh volunteer fire companies, and my top priority for the Eastside is to advance new fire stations for Bowleys Quarters and Middle River.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

The new Fifth District includes much of Baltimore County's waterfront, including Bird River Beach, Harewood Park, Oliver Beach, Seneca Park, and Bowleys Quarters. Few other areas will be as impacted by the rise in water caused by climate change. As Councilman, I supported the development of a climate action plan. I would likely embrace reasonable efforts to make our homes and more businesses more resilient against rising water. My service as Baltimore County's representative on the Critical Areas Commission since 2015 has given me an understanding of the importance of property setbacks and respecting sensitive areas along the Chesapeake Bay. I consider myself a pro-environment Republican, helping to advance eleven new parks and protect thousands of acres from development. I will continue to support tree plantings, the creation of new parks — particularly in the area south of Pulaski Highway — and all efforts to preserve our waterways.