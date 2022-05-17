2022 Voter Guide: Nick Johnson, candidate for Baltimore County Council District 5

What do you see as the most pressing issue Baltimore County faces and how would you address it?

The most pressing issue in Baltimore County is the school system. As of September 2021 there was a report released that stated the school system was wasting money and could save as much as 39 million over five years. I will seek to create a yearly audit of the financials of the school system to see where else within the school system we can use the money. I believe the money should stay within the school system to provide other options for staff. This money can be used for raises, mental health services for our educators and students, and finally getting a PAL center in every district of the County.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

My plan is simple here I would seek to give businesses a three-week break from local county taxes once a month for three weeks, so these businesses can put this money back into their business or their employees.

What are your views on the future growth and economic development in the county?

I believe the future is bright for the growth and economic development in the county. Coming out of what is believed to be the worse of the COVID-19 Pandemic, now is a key opportunity for things to come back stronger

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

The role Government can play to improve education is to create a parent/teacher/student countywide committee that meets quarterly to listen to the needs of the aforementioned groups. This committee would recommend changes and present them to the Council to act upon.

What efforts do the county need to make to address systemic racism in government services?

There is no place for systemic racism anywhere, especially not in government services. I would like to see an audit done that has certain factors looked at such as race, and to see how we can address the issue. There needs to be a centralized oversight and database that can track things to make sure everyone is treated fairly.

Do you think there needs to be additional oversight to the Office of the Inspector General or changes to the structure of the office? If so, please explain.

I do not think there needs to be additional oversight over the OIG at this time.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

The County must first respond to crime from an approach of 21st century policing. This means hosting more county events that spotlight safety, getting more officers out of their cars, and interacting with the community. The County needs to have a PAL center in every district!

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

Climate change is impacting the county, by using gas-powered equipment for maintenance. I believe that the county should switch to electric-powered equipment. I believe that the County not making the manufacturers of turf fields responsible for the disposable of these fields at the end of their lifecycle is not the best idea. Also, I believe the county should make a compost center available to citizens.