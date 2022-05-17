2022 Voter Guide: Paul Henderson, candidate for Baltimore County Council District 3

What do you see as the most pressing issue Baltimore County faces and how would you address it?

The most pressing issue is a failure to recognize what the County looks like today, plan for its future, and having foregone quality of life amenities that surrounding counties enjoy. We need more housing - from affordable, to multifamily to middle-class single-family homes. Nearly 71% percent of Marylanders — including first-time buyers and downsizing seniors - say it is too expensive to either rent an apartment or buy a house. Yet we are not providing the housing they need. Similarly, our residents also want more of what other surrounding counties provide: from interconnected bike and hike trails, safe walkable streets, playgrounds, neighborhood and school swimming pools, concert, and convention venues, to amateur sports venues. Our County is different in composition and diversity now than it was decades ago; meeting the needs and hopes of who we are today is a requirement and also a way to ensure a stronger future.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

And the County has a responsibility not only to help its residents and businesses emerge from the pandemic, but also to use the current situation as a building block. For example, many individuals are now revisiting their employment history and seeking new ways to earn a living and apply their skills. In many cases, their prior employers closed down. This presents our County with opportunities to incentivize the growth of small businesses, including minority, veteran, and women owned.

What are your views on the future growth and economic development in the county?

We have tremendous growth opportunities. Tradepoint Atlantic is proving to be a great success in revitalizing the east side while reviving some of Baltimore County's economic glory — albeit in logistics. Still, the County has not paid attention to sectors with huge potential like agriculture and agronomy, and tourism while the current Office of Economic and Workforce Development is not supporting or even accurately measuring current efforts. The Guinness Brewery in Halethorpe is a good example of how focusing on both food and beverage production plus creating a desirable destination, can lead to job creation - jobs that cannot move out of the county and therefore support local communities. The wonderful farms, vineyards, and farm-based breweries in District 3, are exciting businesses that employ county residents and can draw visitors from across the country for activities like "farm-to-table" visits or beer/wine bike tours through the beautiful North Baltimore countryside.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

The county government must meet the school board's funding requirements and take a more expansive role so that our children are ready to learn. Almost 53% of them are eligible for free/ reduced meals. The county can, at the very least, ensure that all children are fed and don't go to school hungry. Food-insecure children are significantly more likely to have made a suicide plan, not feel safe at school, to have been in physical fights at school, and to have carried a weapon to school. The county can fully fund the summer SNAP program, increase the monthly SNAP benefit, and fully fund universal free breakfasts for all students. It should also keep PAL centers staffed and open before and after school. Investing in our young people through a jobs program should be a year-round endeavor rather than the existing program that lasts a few weeks from July into August.

What efforts do the county need to make to address systemic racism in government services?

A huge opportunity was missed to address this issue in the latest councilmanic redistricting. As a county that is now nearly 45% minority it is disappointing that the County Council was not able to create districts that could reflect the counties changing demographics. The county should continue to hire and deploy a workforce that reflects the diverse makeup of the county's residents, and where past patterns of racial discrimination are identified the county should correct them. Examples of systemic racism the County needs to address include for example, the absence of groceries in the Turner Station neighborhood where residents have nowhere to purchase fresh produce close to where they live — despite multiple requests for such amenities - or safe street crossings between rental units with many Latino families and shopping strips in Cockeysville. Latest school construction and repairs decisions are unequally distributed and approved mainly in majority white communities.

Do you think there needs to be additional oversight to the Office of the Inspector General or changes to the structure of the office? If so, please explain.

The creation of the Office of the Inspector General was long overdue and the County Executive deserves praise for bringing Baltimore County in line with other large counties and Baltimore City. Even with the current increase in the office's staffing and budget, more staffing is required to bring Baltimore County to the same level as other state Inspector's offices. The County Council and County Executive should refrain from attempts to curtail the office's autonomy and investigative authority.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

Public safety would improve if the police department were able to recruit and retain enough officers to do the job. The office has vacancies for 118 sworn officer positions, and an alarming attrition level that has seen more than 140 officers leave the department just last year. The officers serving now are stretched thin and are often exhausted, a situation that can be mitigated by hiring trained personnel to respond to emergency non-criminal calls, and thus relieving some of the stress police officers are subject to. The county should use incentives to attract the best officers and offer enough affordable housing for them to live in our Baltimore County neighborhoods. Urban design interventions - from walkable streets and public gathering spaces to speed cameras and traffic calming measures — also lead to improved public safety by bringing neighbors outside and preventing reckless and distracted drivers from cutting through community streets.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

Climate change severely affects our communities. Schools are closed more often due to excessive heat, basements are flooded, and storm drains overwhelmed. Frequent heavy rains led to overflowed Gunpowder and Jones Falls rivers, more runoff and saturated fields, and native trees and plants - not used to higher temperatures and wetter conditions - suffer. A Valleys Planning Council study showed that 90% of residents saw an increase in weeds and invasive plants, trees lost to high winds and saturated soils, and increased erosion. To address these effects, the County must embrace energy efficiency to achieve energy and cost savings and reduce carbon and other air pollution. Solutions include the continuation of programs like Operation ReTree and the electrification of government vehicles; benchmarking energy usage, setting reduction targets, adding more solar panels to government facilities, and connecting County residents with public resources for energy audits and efficiency and clean energy retrofits.