2022 Voter Guide: Michael “Mike” P. Ertel, candidate for Baltimore County Council District 6

What do you see as the most pressing issue Baltimore County faces and how would you address it?

Increased poverty, violent crime and school underperformance in Baltimore County needs to be addressed. These three issues are often intertwined. A recent study revealed that up to 40% of county residents are experiencing some symptom of poverty. We have too many county residents that don't have the training and skills they need to make a sustainable living. This may also lead some people to make poor life decisions to meet basic needs. Baltimore County needs a holistic approach that addresses these complex issues. We need to connect and support residents with existing resources that help them succeed financially. For example: there are many career training programs offered at CCBC that are often underutilized. The County Council is going to need to take a more proactive role in this area.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

We need to help our county's small businesses that employ 90% of our workforce deal with the after effects of the COVID shutdown / slowdowns. The county has had the advantage of additional federal funds in the upcoming budget year, but the county government will need to be more cost conscious as those funds will not be available in future budgets.

What are your views on the future growth and economic development in the county?

I'm a huge proponent of encouraging high tech manufacturing to come to our region. The county will need to coordinate at the state and federal level; as well as, workforce development and training. There is no reason why Baltimore County should not be the shining example of the future of manufacturing in the Baltimore region! From the standpoint of residential growth in the county - we will need to be careful to balance growth with greenspace and recreation amenities for our residents. The traffic congestion, sprawl, and environment need to be addressed if we are to grow and try to maintain a good quality of life.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

County leadership needs to take a more proactive role in the educational outcomes at our BCPS schools. The proficiency level at many of our schools have declined dramatically. We cannot continue to send graduates out into the world who can't perform basic math or read at grade level. I would also like to see more vocational training programs (CTE) at our high schools. County leadership should holistically address education. We need to ensure that our teachers and support staff have the resources necessary to achieve success. The long term financial health of Baltimore County is predicated on education and training. Good schools drive property values and attract young families, but also most importantly produce educated citizens who are able to self sustain and thrive.

What efforts do the county need to make to address systemic racism in government services?

The current Administration has made many strides in addressing diversity in government. I support efforts to make sure all our Baltimore County residents have good schools, safe neighborhoods and access to good jobs and affordable housing. The County should proactively remove any barriers that impede this progress.

Do you think there needs to be additional oversight to the Office of the Inspector General or changes to the structure of the office? If so, please explain.

No. The Inspector General role should be independent and help instill the confidence of the taxpayers / voters.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

First and foremost, county residents need to feel safe. We need to look at more opportunities for force multipliers to free police of administrative duties - for example: parking enforcement and auto accident investigation. Mental health crisis response needs to be more robust. Obviously, the recruitment of the next generation of law enforcement needs to be addressed. We have had a tremendous amount of police retirements and we have to be able to attract and retain the best officers. I believe the county needs to bring back take home cars for police officers who live in Baltimore County especially. We should also revisit the idea of the Auxiliary Police. Drug abuse in the county also needs increased thought and attention. Medical calls continue to be the #1 source of Fire + EMS response and we may need to add more medic units where most needed.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

We need to implement more basic environmental strategies like planting only native trees and plants on new projects, not cutting down trees that have buckled a sidewalk, hiring more county Arborists and managing our county tree canopy. Addressing storm water run-off is another pressing issue. There is a deficit of greenspace in the 6th District that I hope to address with more neighborhood parks, bike / walk trails and even dog parks. Baltimore County also has miles of shoreline that will require more protection. I'm going to be a warrior for getting our streets cleaned up. The amount of trash on our streets and in neighborhoods is not only unsightly, but washes into the Chesapeake Bay. We should also look at installing solar on more of our county buildings.