2022 Voter Guide: Paul Dongarra, candidate for Baltimore County Council District 1

What do you see as the most pressing issue Baltimore County faces and how would you address it?

After WWII, fear of returning economic depression and "white flight" started suburban expansion. Sadly, suburbs are inefficient and created an unsustainable tax-base trading short-term growth (property taxes) that's insufficient to pay for growing long-term liabilities (the cost of our infrastructure's maintenance). To deal with budgetary shortfalls, we borrow money. This year, you'll be asked to approve 355 million of additional and growing bond debt, dependent on a growing tax base (that means more development) to maintain our AAA bond rating. Politicians continue this harmful trend helping large donors realize huge profits from unproductive sprawl development that's enriched them, but leaves us poorer and unable to sustainably fund essential services like road repair, traffic calming, education, public safety, community revitalization, parks and recreation. Worst yet, its car-driven nature has helped cause global warming. Our neglected communities and extreme weather patterns are evidence that pay-to-play politics is hurting us and the planet.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

Families and businesses were struggling before the pandemic, and are likely to continue after, if we don't sustainably grow our tax base. Federal pandemic relief and infrastructure funds represent a once in a lifetime opportunity to transition away from suburban sprawl, rigged to favor large corporations that extract wealth from communities, towards SMART GROWTH models that build stronger communities. People want to assist local, women and minority owned small businesses, promote incremental neighborhood led redevelopment and invest in improving bikeability/walkability that connects people to transit, job centers recreation and other amenities. They want older communities revitalized, affordable housing options, and lower commercial rents to build community vibrancy, wealth and health. I'll make sure funds build off previous investments and strengthen our institutional connections by leveraging opportunities like our three mass transit hubs, major job centers and numerous heritage opportunities. We can do this.

What are your views on the future growth and economic development in the county?

To address historic unsustainable development we need smart growth redevelopment in places like Security Square, Arbutus' Save-a-Lot, the Ingleside/Johnnycake intersection, Edmondson Avenue at the city line and so many more. We also need community discussions about opportunities and benefits surrounding incremental development, form based zoning reform, live work and accessory dwelling units. All these build our tax base off of previous infrastructure investments without destroying open space. Growth isn't just about building, it's about preserving land to create places that people and businesses want to reside. I'll reserve funding tools and agree to zoning changes only for smart growth projects, require meaningful community benefits and resist pad site car oriented development, like drug stores, gas station, and food chains that stifle more desirable outcomes. I'll use transparent planning principles, not campaign donations, to guide me. To preserve trust, as I convene stakeholders and move projects forward, I'm refusing developer funds.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

With three children who've graduated or will graduate from BCPS, I stand with every parent committed to ensuring the educational policies and investments necessary to prepare our children to thrive in a rapidly changing world.†† My plan to grow a sustainable tax base is critical if we are to continue to provide sustained educational investments. By doing so we can: 1) increase educator pay and planning time to decrease turnover caused by the lure of other districts, 2) make schools safe and hold disruptive students and their parents accountable for educator and student trauma, while providing the social services needed to turn a disruptive student into an attentive learner, 3) improve communication between administrators and educators, giving the latter increased input in decision making, 4) decrease school performance gaps with fair and equitable housing policies and 5) continue to reform the Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance to stop school overcrowding.

What efforts do the county need to make to address systemic racism in government services?

We need a Citizen Review Board comprised of fair-minded people with legal representation that's separate and distinct from the police department. We have to have honest conversations about: who needs affordable housing, how "white flight" shaped our history and created areas of high poverty that continue to promote fear and division. We need to be intentional with our strategies and align our resources to develop mixed-income housing, hold large and small landlords accountable to protect both renters and communities, and have equitable enforcement of laws so that communities remain safe. We must start using data, instead of favoritism, to allocate resources and create four new council districts so that our legislative body accurately reflects the makeup of our people. We need to reserve financing tools and fee exemptions for underserved and chronically disinvested communities while insisting on meaningful benefits in exchange for zoning changes.

Do you think there needs to be additional oversight to the Office of the Inspector General or changes to the structure of the office? If so, please explain.

Having discovered political wrong doing in Baltimore County, I know there's ample evidence suggesting pay to play politics. Developers get preferential treatment and aren't paying their fair share. Here are some District One examples. Whalen Properties will receive an exemption from impact fees from State Hospital redevelopment. Their lawyers, owners and company donated $31,250 to just one of our decision makers. Forty acres of open space, near Security Square, had its zoning density increased from 6 to 182 homes. The community benefit was .5 percent of the deal's value. Realitors make 5.25%. The owner donated $4,000 to the decision maker. Their lawyers raised over $100,000. They represent other developers, like the one receiving variances for developing 70 acres of Halethorpe's open space. Having stood with many communities, I'm refusing developers' funds, Without hesitation, I'll vigorously defend the Inspector General, and passionately advocate for their independence and needed resources.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

Communities need law enforcement, but trust is critical. I'll hold unacceptable officer and citizen behavior accountable while supporting de-escalation training and other community-based strategies. Enforcement shouldn't be lowered but be consistent and equitably applied. Public safety, however, isn't just about policing. It's about things like street lights and engineering our streets to promote safety over speed and volume. Comprehensively facing issues like inequitable housing, struggling schools and suburban decay recognizes the causes of crime. Safety is about allowing children to grow up in communities that provide diverse role models, good schools, and encouragement through meaningful activities like arts and sports. My smart growth policies will decrease crime because daytime activity from shops and offices combined with resident vigilance at night reduces criminal opportunity. Expanding our capacity to treat mental illness, substance abuse, and domestic violence is also a key part of my strategy to improve public safety.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

Extreme weather events, crumbling infrastructure and increased impervious surfaces cause flooding, sewage backups and overflows in sewer deficient and low lying areas degrading water quality. Increased temperatures, stressed and dying older trees are negatively affecting air quality. These are endangering people's health, homes, and financial security. Fighting climate change requires preserving open space. We need incentives, like reinstating the stormwater management fee, to foster redevelopment that: reduces carbon emissions by pivoting towards transit oriented development, remediates impervious surfaces and daylights stormwater systems that builds flood resiliency, creates open space, and provides suburban wildlife habitat. I'd encourage and support reforming building codes for large projects to require grey water recycling, green roofs and the like. I'll work with communities to develop green infrastructure plans that improves county/community owned passive open spaces, helps homeowners, schools and churches slow rainwater and increase tree canopies, all aimed at building climate resiliency.