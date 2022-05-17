2022 Voter Guide: Diane Jean Young, candidate for Baltimore County Board of Education District 3

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county school system faces and how would you address it?

Where to start? Safe schools - Students and teachers must have a safe learning environment. Student Academic Achievement - All students must be be provided a challenging curriculum and teachers with adequate skills and resources to teach. I think we need to address teacher loss and the belief that their opinions are not considered. I believe that the school system should obtain feedback from teachers about curriculum and textbook concerns. Transportation issues - Schools and parents have faced late buses all year, this must be addressed before school begins. Focus on early childhood education so that all students begin school ready and prepared to learn. A process was begun last year to address long tern capacity and construction needs - this must be followed. Look at enrollment patterns and capacity projections. Increase career and technology programs in all high school.

How should county schools assist students in recovering from the learning loss?

I know there are Saturday and after school programs to address this learning loss but I am not certain how effective they are. In the beginning of the year an assessment should be made to determine exactly where students are in their knowledge and skills. Depending on the needs of the class adjustments can be made to the curriculum to provide what has been lost.

Should the county school board redraw school boundaries further? If so, using what criteria?

Students should attend schools as close as possible to their neighborhood. The more Career and Technology programs that are offered in all high school may encourage students to remain in their home school. We must consider capacity at schools and when an addition is added to reduce overcrowding boundaries should not be expanded that make the school overcrowded again. We need to take a long term look at population throughout the county and look at current and future needs. We need to look at transportation and the amount of time students are on a bus. BCPS began work with Baltimore County Government to develop plans to look at enrollment projections; school capacity to meet current and future needs; and look at school boundaries.

What efforts do the county schools need to make to address systemic racism in education and society?

Racism is a reality and we all must make certain that students, teachers, and staff are all treated equally and fairly. Opportunities cannot be exclusive to just one group. Efforts must be made so that everyone has an opportunity and is encouraged and supported. Baltimore County has created a Department of Equity and Cultural Proficiency that is committed to providing professional development to teachers and staff. Hopefully we will see great results from this endeavor. Teacher recruitment should be addressed so that the county is taking advantage of every opportunity to recruit diverse candidates for all schools. The county needs to consider how they are being viewed by the community and allow input when decisions are made.

What, if any, changes would you propose to the school system's discipline policies?

Safety must be the first priority. Teacher need a safe environment in the classroom and students require the same to learn. Students and parents must be informed about expectations for arriving at school on time, attendance, and behavior. There must be consequences when these expectations are not meet. There are students that may require additional support due to health, behavioral, or family issues. This support must be provided by the school working with parents or guardians. Many of our students are faced with challenging health and living conditions and efforts to connect them with additional services is critical. When expectations are not met it should be addressed immediately and consequences and support should be provided. A student who is disruptive in class must be removed and the reason for this behavior addressed. If necessary the child may need to be removed from the class for a period of time.

How would you set priorities for school construction and renovation? Has the county devoted adequate resources to maintaining or replacing school buildings?

We need to take the long view for our system. Projections for growth in the county should provide information so that we are not building a school that is overcrowded when it opens its' doors. Schools must be maintained properly with adequate staff. There is a lifetime expectation for a school building and we must consider that in our plans. Schools buildings are used daily from early morning until late in the evening by students teachers and staff. This takes a toll on a building. The school system seems to respond to a crises when long term planning would be a better option. There should be a plan developed that will inform and allow input from both parents and the communities. We cannot continually fight for years for additions and new schools. Develop a long term plan for each area of the county and share that plan.