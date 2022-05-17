2022 Voter Guide: Autrese M. Thornton, candidate for Baltimore County Board of Education District 4

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county school system faces and how would you address it?

The most pressing issue in the county system is that programs, resources, and funding aren't equitably allocated to students across the entire county. I plan to educate my fellow board members on the data that shows the lack of equity in Baltimore County, to inform my fellow members of the importance of having equitable access to programs, curriculums, resources and funding, and to advise them to vote in favor of equity when tasked with making democratic board decisions.

How should county schools assist students in recovering from the learning loss?

By developing summer programs for students to have an opportunity to catch up on curriculum items that could not be covered or fully taught in the virtual school setting. Extra curricular activities, field trips, mentorship programs, community organization partnerships, and in-school assemblies with influencers and subject matter experts are also great solutions to address the learning gap. The most important component of this solution needs to be the assessment of the current county education level, goal setting on where the county should or would like to be, and accurately measuring the continuous change in education level based on these efforts.

Should the county school board redraw school boundaries further? If so, using what criteria?

I do not think that this should be a priority item for the county at this time.

What efforts do the county schools need to make to address systemic racism in education and society?

BCPS should follow a similar process that the Baltimore County Police Department recently implemented, beginning with an audit and assessment of institutionalized racism to identify all issues that need to be addressed, followed by a plan of next steps to operationalize solutions that strategically address each institutional issue. There is also a need to increase the diversity among staff and leadership through equitable hiring tactics.

What, if any, changes would you propose to the school system's discipline policies?

BCPS's current discipline policies need to be reviewed and revised based on the current needs of the students to accommodate and support students in their educational efforts. During the pandemic, virtual learning was the primary learning mode. Since students have returned to in-person learning, they are being brought up to speed on social and interactive skills. Staff and leadership should be allotted more time to build relationships with students to understand their psychological makeups and their motivating factors. There is also an increased need for more school counselors, school psychologists, and external stakeholders that specialize in school safety, health and operations.

How would you set priorities for school construction and renovation? Has the county devoted adequate resources to maintaining or replacing school buildings?

By looking at the individualized facility condition reports that each school's facilities manager maintains annually, we can assess which schools have the most construction and renovation needs. We can compile a list of schools in order based on the extent to which they need construction and renovation and set our priorities. We can also assess the school populations and classroom counts to decide if there is a priority need for more space at certain facilities. The county has done a good job at maintaining and replacing buildings, and there is always room for improvement.