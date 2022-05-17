2022 Voter Guide: Christina Pumphrey, candidate for Baltimore County Board of Education District 6

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county school system faces and how would you address it?

Any issue that affects our children is a pressing issue. Listening to teachers, parents, students, and other stakeholders will provide valuable insight in prioritizing these issues. I have been fortunate enough to the meet several education advocates throughout the years who are a valuable resource. I hope to work collaboratively with other board members, regardless of our differing opinions, to discover the best paths forward.

How should county schools assist students in recovering from the learning loss?

The school system should ensure that every public school in Baltimore County is provided with the resources necessary to make achievement and success possible for every student.

Should the county school board redraw school boundaries further? If so, using what criteria?

The need for boundary changes will be determined by the amount of development in our communities, the capacity of schools in areas of development and the resources available to construct new school buildings as current buildings reach capacity. Shifting boundary lines would be a non-issue if our communities took pride in every school regardless of its location. The quality of a child's education should not change based on where that child lives.

What efforts do the county schools need to make to address systemic racism in education and society?

We need to have open minded, honest, challenging and thought-provoking conversations with one another to determine the best ways to address inequities in education and society. Efforts should be made to seek best practices and listen to our students, families and teachers.

What, if any, changes would you propose to the school system's discipline policies?

Decisions regarding discipline policy changes should be made with thoughtful consideration of varying suggestions and ideas to improve behavioral problems in schools. Some of our best resources are the teachers and counselors in our schools. We should be listening to ideas and suggestions from them and other experts to formulate best practices. We should also be seeking data and evidence from other school systems showing proof of improvement in behavior to determine the success of varying discipline policies.

How would you set priorities for school construction and renovation? Has the county devoted adequate resources to maintaining or replacing school buildings?

The county has recently made great strides in funding school construction and renovation. We need to continue moving forward with adequate funding until every school throughout the county has suitable facilities that are well maintained and not overcrowded.