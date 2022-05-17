2022 Voter Guide: Jane E. Lichter, candidate for Baltimore County Board of Education District 2

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county school system faces and how would you address it?

BCPS must improve the academic achievement of all students. Too many students are not achieving at grade level standards. BCPS must commit to a vision of high expectations, where curriculum and instruction are yielding positive outcomes for all students. Classrooms must be free of distractions, allowing teachers to teach and students to learn. BCPS must attract the best teaching candidates and ensure their longevity with the system. Identified benchmarks of success must be identified and actionable improvement plans created. Board members must advocate for the resources needed, monitor the data that tracks progress, and hold the system accountable for doing the work and gaining the results. It is critical that as a member of the Board, I work with my Board colleagues to make certain a positive and productive relationship exists between the Board of Education, the superintendent, and staff to ensure the focus remains on improving outcomes for students.

How should county schools assist students in recovering from the learning loss?

A multi-year plan is needed to address learning loss. Planning is critical to direct resources to manage the academic needs of students. The plan should view 'learning loss' through the lens of acceleration. Acceleration requires understanding students' present level of performance in alignment with the prerequisite skills needed to learn grade level standards. An acceleration plan requires system and school leaders to use budgeting and creative scheduling to include additional learning time and research-based instructional programs and strategies. Acceleration plans also require additional school level specialized staff (i.e., reading specialists, math specialists). This staff will assist teachers in meeting the varied needs of students while also reducing student-to-staff ratios. Professional learning is necessary for teachers to understand their grade level content while knowing the prerequisite skills students may need to master. It should include time for cross grade level collaboration to assist teachers in planning for students' gaps in learning.

Should the county school board redraw school boundaries further? If so, using what criteria?

The county school board should redraw school boundaries using the following criteria: when new schools are constructed, when school renovation increases capacity and can provide relief of overcrowding conditions in neighboring schools, and when schools significantly under enrolled can provide relief of overcrowding conditions of neighboring schools.

What efforts do the county schools need to make to address systemic racism in education and society?

Board members must be committed to the success of every BCPS student. The Board must operate using equity-minded leadership. Student data should be requested, presented, and studied by the Board as the entry point for conversations about resources available, which students are and are not being served, and whether programs funded align with ensuring the success of every student. Using data allows underserved student groups to be put at the forefront of the conversation resulting in their academic needs being prioritized. Barriers impeding student success must be removed and opportunities must be created to provide access to rigorous course work. The Board should make certain that opportunities exist to hear multiple perspectives when evaluating decisions. Often the loudest voices are heard, but those most impacted are not 'in the room.' Opportunities require multiple dates, times, and locations, and a response to the language barriers that may prevent needed feedback.

What, if any, changes would you propose to the school system's discipline policies?

Discipline policies need to ensure teacher voice in decision making, as well as appropriate autonomy for principals when determining next steps for student discipline. With increased autonomy is the need for principal support. Support is needed not only from central office, but designated school-based staff should be allocated to schools to assist principals with the day-to-day support of students experiencing a range of social emotional needs resulting in disruptions to teaching and learning. Required counseling and/or coaching for designated students prior to re-entry into BCPS following egregious disciplinary actions should also be included. In addition to school counselors, mental health professionals, including social workers, licensed therapists, and psychologists need to be readily accessible to work with students and families to create and implement individualized support plans and train staff with classroom and school-based strategies that can assist when working with students.

How would you set priorities for school construction and renovation? Has the county devoted adequate resources to maintaining or replacing school buildings?

At the July 13, 2021, Board of Education meeting the Multi-Year Improvement Plan for All Schools was presented. Priorities for school construction and renovations were outlined in this plan. The county government funded this study, it was conducted by an external, reputable firm, and stakeholder feedback was garnered in multiple ways. Based on the thoroughness of the study and report and the criteria used to rank school needs, the information included in this report should be used to set priorities. The county has devoted resources for maintaining or replacing school buildings, however due to the number of aging schools in Baltimore County, additional resources are required to address the many needs. The Built to Learn Act, as well as other funding sources, provide an exciting outlook for building, improving, and maintaining our school buildings.