2022 Voter Guide: Steuart Pittman, candidate for Anne Arundel County Executive

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county faces and how would you address it?

County government is only as good as the public servants who choose to work in it. Hiring and keeping the best teachers, police officers, firefighters, and other talent that delivers services to our residents is a challenge in this labor market. To succeed we must not only offer competitive compensation, but also build the kind of trust and respect in our local institutions that attracts staff. My administration has made progress by raising pay to match regional averages, working constructively with our unions, and demonstrating the value of what our county departments do. My community organizing background taught me that engaging residents when difficult choices confront us builds trust and support. We've done that with an open government portal, Budget Town Halls in every district, and a land use planning process led by stakeholder groups in nine county neighborhoods. Continuing these programs allows us to recruit and retain the best.

Will you invest in projects to unclog the county's crowded roads?

Yes. Our worst traffic bottlenecks are on state roads in the county. By creating a permanent public improvements fund and dedicating county dollars to those sites, we moved six county projects into the state's top ten highest priorities. In addition to direct investments to move traffic, we have shifted development patterns to reduce miles driven and expanded public transit. Our first-of-many electric busses is in service, and our parking garage at the Odenton MARC station and our new Parole Transit Center will have ground broken soon. All of these projects and many miles of bike and pedestrian trails will be built during my second term.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

Our county's economy proved more resilient than the state and the country through it's COVID recovery. We invested $33 million in grants to the small businesses hit hardest, and new business start-ups are at record levels. Our challenge is making it possible for more people to enter the workforce to fill existing jobs. Businesses need a healthy, well-educated workforce that has access to childcare, affordable housing, and transportation to get to work. That's why they enthusiastically support the improvements we are making in our school system, our community college, our workforce development corporation, housing, transportation, and public health.

What steps should the county government take to address opioid overdoses and deaths?

Despite the attention to saving lives from COVID-19, we have been able to continue and expand local government support to our network of behavioral health and substance use disorder programs. Last year we had a 19% decline in opioid overdoses and 17% decline in opioid deaths. Year-to-date in 2022 those declines are 20% and 41% respectively. Our society has failed to deliver the behavioral health services that our people need, but I believe that the health and wellness campus that we will create at our new Crownsville Hospital Memorial Park will show us a way forward. Four of our best addiction treatment centers are already located there, and the nonprofit incubator that we will launch next year will drive innovation. The 544-acre park will bring the healing power of nature to our people who need it most, and be a brave answer to the site's history.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

The Board of Education and Superintendent make decisions about education, but the county provides most of the funding. By investing in new teachers to reduce class size, and restoring the back pay increases that were denied to teachers under previous administrations, we have improved morale in the schools even during trying times. But disparities in outcomes between schools and among children are directly linked to income, health, race, housing, and community violence. I launched two major joint efforts in which county departments and the school system now collaborate closely: the Joint Commission on the Opportunity Gap and the Mental Health Task Force. The school system and county government serve the same families, and it's our health and human service agencies that can and must improve kindergarten readiness scores through less family trauma and more health and wellness. We must continue to improve on that work.

What efforts does the county need to make to address systemic racism in government services?

We must first let down our guards and listen to one another. The Interagency Diversity Council that I created in my first months on the job established an agenda that we have pursued and will continue to pursue, but it was enhanced by the new Human Relations Council and my regular meetings with minority-led community-based organizations. Our new Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) is teaching all departments about emotional intelligence and governing through an equity lens. We are telling the rich history of the African American experience in our county, and telling it to our young people. We are fighting back intelligently against the county Republican Party's call for a ban on our EDI work. Most importantly, we have created and will continue to grow the most diverse county leadership in the history of this county, by far.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

Too many people focus the public safety discussion on attitudes toward police officers. They say that you're pro- or anti-law-enforcement. We reduced serious crime by 11% between 2020 and 2021 while it was soaring across the region not only because we invested in police officers and their equipment, but also because they work with mental health counselors on our crisis response teams, and because we have some of the best family support systems in the country, through our Partnership for Children, Youth and Families and our coordination of agencies. If this county returns to the politics of fear and division, and vulnerable families are left without support, crime will rise once again and our residents will be less safe.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

With 530 miles of coast, storm surges and sea level rise are a threat to our public infrastructure and private property. That's why we created and funded the nation's first independent Resilience Authority here in Anne Arundel County. The Authority will take our new Resilience Plan and identify projects to protect both public and private infrastructure. The first project is the raising of city dock in Annapolis to create a green public space on the water. The Authority will work with our Watershed Protection and Restoration team to plan and secure financing for each individual project in collaboration with stakeholders and funders. We must also do our part to prevent climate change. That's why we are implementing plans to protect 30% of our land from development by 2030, produce or purchase 100% of county electricity from renewable sources by 2030, and transition our fleet to electric vehicles.