2022 Voter Guide: Chris Jahn, candidate for Anne Arundel County Executive

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county faces and how would you address it?

One of my biggest concerns is the usage of our tax dollars. Having spent thirty years in management and customer service, I am very bottom-line oriented. In this case, our customers are the taxpayers of Anne Arundel County, and the bottom line is that these are YOUR tax dollars. Those in leadership positions and those with direct budgeting responsibility must do a better job, making sure that they do not needlessly spend your tax dollars. Managers would start by watching all invoices under their control, making sure that money is not being wasted. Also, they could look at the staff within their department. While I am not advocating the termination of good people, the decision needs to be made if we need everyone in the department. Again, to be clear, I am not advocating firing good people to save money. In most cases, they retire or resign for other opportunities.

Will you invest in projects to unclog the county's crowded roads?

Overcrowding is becoming a concern in many areas of Anne Arundel County. With overcrowding comes congestion on our roads. I am very open to thoughts and ideas as to how we may limit congestion. Enlarging our existing infrastructure is certainly an option. New roads are also an option. We must look at all growth and expansion with one eye toward the needs of the citizens and one eye toward the environment. While we need to continue to grow our infrastructure, we must also protect our farms and woodlands. All too often, our farms and woodland suffer because of growth. While we need to invest in our infrastructure, we must also do so fiscally soundly. The taxpayers are already overtaxed and with the rise in inflation, all growth in infrastructure must be done without raising taxes.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

Anne Arundel County government needs to remove the barriers that make it hard for companies to start. A reduction in fees will help a cash poor company get its start. High taxes in the first few years of operation make it hard for a new company to make it. Let's start by temporarily lowering the taxes on new companies. This will give them a better chance to make it out of that first two years where 20% of companies fail. Let's work with the businesses that have gone under because of COVID. Perhaps we can waive a second set of start up fees for any company that went out of business in 2020 or 2021. Let's give temporary tax breaks to companies that expand and grow. While there need to be limitations, growing companies create a healthy business environment. Please note that all fee reductions and tax breaks are temporary.

What steps should the county government take to address opioid overdoses and deaths?

It starts with education. We must make sure that we educate our children about the dangers of opioid misuse. Law enforcement must receive the medical training to deal with the overdose, as they are often the first to respond to an overdose. We need to work with our doctors to limit the number of opioids prescribed. Prescribed opioids should be in small amounts, requiring a new prescription for each refill. This would allow the doctor to spot an addiction before it happens. Stopping a potential addiction before it happens is the best way to tackle this issue. Once someone becomes addicted, we need to offer both the medical and the psychological help they will need to overcome the addiction. People that sell opioids on the street are doing so illegally. They are contributing to someone's addiction illegally and should be held accountable.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

First, we need to take a hard look at those running for seats in the Board of Education elections in 2024. Do they share your values? Are they in favor of total curriculum transparency? Parents of our school-aged children and all taxpayers in the county deserve to know exactly what lessons are being taught to our children. Unfortunately, schools have stopped teaching basic life skills. For instance, our youth graduate high school without knowing what compound interest is. Many do not know how the stock market works, how to balance a checkbook, or how to invest in the stock market. Additionally, simple tasks like sewing a button on a shirt and cooking a healthy meal are no longer being taught. To this end, I believe we need to require a life skills course in high school. We need to better prepare our children for life after school.

What efforts does the county need to make to address systemic racism in government services?

There are several steps that we should take to rid our society of systemic racism. We must first work to build a bridge between the police and those that do not trust the police. While it will take politicians to create any laws, politicians do not have the answers. The people and the police need to come together to bridge the gap that divides them. We need to work with the school system to ensure that things are being taught in such a way that our children leave the classroom understanding our history and that we need to learn from that history. Not feeling guilty about it. We also must take a deep look at our judicial system to ensure that charges being filed and the sentencing being given are fair and balanced. Regardless of race.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

Crime and public safety are a major concern. As County Executive, I will work with the Legislative Branch to ensure that we have laws that make sense, work for everyone, and have reasonable penalties. I will work with the Judicial Branch to ensure that criminals are prosecuted fairly. Additionally, I will work with the Chief of Police and the Sheriff to ensure that our officers have all the tools that they need to do their jobs. And while I believe people make mistakes and deserve a second chance, I also believe that a person needs to be held accountable for their actions. If there is no accountability, people will never learn from their mistakes. We will also need community support. I will work with the police and those that do not trust and support the police to build a bridge between them.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

Over development is a major concern that Anne Arundel County needs to address moving forward. Overdevelopment affects our environment in a big way. The loss of farmland and woodlands has a direct negative impact on our environment. We do not need to put a stop to growth and development; we need to make sure that we repurpose existing developed land. Any fresh development should have an environmental impact study performed prior to approval. We also need to ensure that our farmers in Anne Arundel County are protected. The installation of solar panels on our farmland is a big concern for our farmers. While the use of solar power is good for the environment, taking farmland to do so is not good for the environment and must not be allowed to happen. Working together, we can all have a great environment to enjoy.