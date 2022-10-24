2022 Voter Guide: Jessica Haire, candidate for Anne Arundel County Executive

Why are you running for office?

We have real problems to solve—crime, inflation, high taxes, education. Over these past four years we've had a passive approach to government by our county executive – we can’t afford to take this approach any longer. As a member of the County Council, a civil engineer, an attorney, and a mom, I’m not afraid to roll up my sleeves and tackle the big issues. I have a proven record of working across the aisle, passing more bills as the lead sponsor with bipartisan support than any other member, and I did this as a member of the minority. These bills have delivered results - from tax and fee cuts to removing burdensome red tape and regulations that stifle job creators. This is my promise - I will be proactive, thoughtful, and lead with common sense by bringing innovation and efficiency to our county government.

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county faces and how would you address it?

Affordability. The very first thing that Steuart Pittman did when he took office was raise property and income taxes. In a time with out-of-control inflation he hasn’t delivered relief, in fact, he increased spending, growing the county’s budget by $300 million. Other than higher taxes, we don’t have much to show for it. Our quality of life has declined, and local government services have not improved. As your County Executive, I’ll be focused on making your life more affordable by lowering taxes and working with our county delegation in Annapolis to deliver meaningful tax cuts for our retirees.

Will you invest in projects to unclog the county's crowded roads?

Anne Arundel County gridlock is a result of overdevelopment and irresponsible growth. The new Riva Road development that will bring 508 new dwelling units and a 793-space parking garage to a 12-acre parcel of land is a perfect example of this. I have consistently voted against density bonuses and decisions that overburden our county’s infrastructure, resources, and schools (Bills 54-19 and 63-22). We must work with our partners at the Maryland Department of Transportation to address traffic congestion with engineering solutions to failing intersections such as roundabouts as well as opportunities for bicycling and walking paths.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

The pandemic had an enormous impact on our economy and our children’s education. Over these last few years, we’ve learned a lot – and we’ve learned how we can safely live our lives during a pandemic, and that includes keeping schools and businesses open. Anne Arundel County residents deserved better from their county executive during the height of the pandemic. I’ll pledge to be transparent and honest with you during the challenging times we may face. Now, it is more important than ever that the County government interfaces with small businesses are made as efficient and transparent as possible. As part of my plans to modernize County government I will place a large focus on making it easier for business by working to streamline regulations and processing permits.

What steps should the county government take to address opioid overdoses and deaths?

As councilwoman, I was proud to co-sponsor a resolution to increase the number of crisis beds in the County, and as County Executive I will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure resources are available to those in need. The mental health and opioid crisis we are experiencing is heartbreaking. No community is immune, and sadly it’s hitting home for far too many Anne Arundel County residents. We need to have an all-hands-on deck approach to this that includes partnering with our state and federal health and law enforcement departments with programs that help with job training and services to support those in recovery.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

First, we need to make sure that students have safe and reliable transportation to and from school. This year, collectively, Anne Arundel County students have missed over 3,100 days of school due to a bus driver shortage. This problem has persisted for two years – our current county executive has done little to address it. Leading is about tackling the issues and pushing for innovative solutions – like partnerships with faith-based organizations for bus drivers, evaluations of procurement requirements to allow for smaller companies to bid routes, adding shorter routes to contracts to be covered by vans, and offering financial incentives for folks who are willing to withdraw from the bus service. Smaller class sizes, and recruitment and retention of teachers are priorities to improving educational outcomes. According to this year's testing results, 25% of our third and fifth graders are proficient in English Language Arts. We can do better.

What efforts does the county need to make to address systemic racism in government services?

The job of the County Executive is to be responsive to the needs and concerns of all the residents of Anne Arundel County. It means showing up and listening to the concerns of individuals and then acting on them to bring about positive changes. I’ve been proud to support the efforts the County Council has taken to make government services more accessible through translation requirements. Over the next four years, we can work to eliminate barriers to entry for county government positions (such as certain education requirements not reasonably connected to the job), create apprenticeship programs through expanded partnerships with the Anne Arundel Community College, improve access to parks and county amenities by making sure playgrounds and park amenities are built in all areas of the county, walking distance for communities.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

I hear every day from Anne Arundel County residents who feel like the safety of their community is in decline. According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department's 2021 Annual Report, violent crime is up and according to the Anne Arundel County Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, gun crimes are up 45% over the last four years. As County Executive, I will support policies that get violent criminals off our streets and I will ensure that local police and first responders have the resources they need to respond to crimes and emergencies and make our communities safer, such as giving officers the ability to impound dirt bikes that are stolen or illegally ridden. Additionally, recruitment for officers is at an all-time low. We will streamline the hiring and promotion process, which is currently lengthy and inefficient to help alleviate our recruitment and retention problems.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

Anne Arundel County is home to more than 500 miles of shoreline – we are blessed to live in such a beautiful county. We must protect and preserve our environment for future generations. I've partnered with communities to address flooding concerns with check valves in culverts and check dams in swales. I supported legislation on the Council to increase the number of years that a developer must bond the stormwater functions on a project. I support increasing the design standards for the required storm events to ensure that our stormwater systems are properly sized.