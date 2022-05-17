2022 Voter Guide: Fernando Berra, III, candidate for Anne Arundel County Executive

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county faces and how would you address it?

- Crime: even though crime has declines recently, the majority of AACO residents list this as their main concern. I will increase the police force and resources. - Violation to Constitutional / property Rights by the AACO and the state. I will neither enact or enforce any law, statue or code that violates these Rights. I will work with the state / county elected officials to revise outdates codes. - Children falling behind school progress. I will work with state and county elected official to eliminate common core in our schools as the only method to teach our children. Common core should be one tool in our children's toolbox - not the only one. I will also try to have school WiFi across AACO to give parents the choice to homeschooling or in-person. - Reduce taxes by implementing CMMI / Six Sigma processes to reconfigure county government.

Will you invest in projects to unclog the county's crowded roads?

The greatest congestions occur on state owned roadways; the SHA is responsible for them. I will work with the state to identify and propose any mitigation to traffic congestion areas; however, funding for such projects falls on the state.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

I will eliminate the unjustifiable and unnecessary fees that the AACO puts on the small businesses. For example, AACO charges $350.00 every year to calculate equipment depreciation to let the business know what the tax bull will be. The business already know what the depreciation is through their accountant. The AACO charges $100.00 every year for a "water permit" to bring water into a business - in addition the business pays their water bill. I will also create a "working group" with small business that will advise what governmental red-tape needs to be eliminated. I will work with state and county elected official to find way to provide zero to low interest loans to small businesses to keep them going. Small businesses are the engine that keeps the economy going; it makes sense that we invest in them.

What steps should the county government take to address opioid overdoses and deaths?

The County government needs to work with the state legislature to increase accountability and punitive damages for known drug distributors and dealers - increasing incarceration terms for repeat offenders. The county needs to take a proactive role in education the public on the damage that drugs do in our community. (establish drug rehabs / educational centers) The first responders need to have all the tools necessary to respond and help individuals in distress / under the influence.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

With almost a billion dollar budget for public schools, the public schools should be doing a far better job than they are doing right now... Eliminate the common core as the only method to solve problems. Common core should be one tool in our children's toolbox, not the only one. We should be teaching our children critical thinking when it comes to solving problems. Create a sustainable virtual educational system across the entire county for the student have the ability to have in-person and virtual school; this can be accomplished by having free WiFi across the county attached to the library / school system. County students already have Chromebooks. This will alleviate the teachers shortage.

What efforts does the county need to make to address systemic racism in government services?

The government lacks the true understanding of the problems and most of those policies are politically driven; for example, Defund the police affected the black community for more than any other community. First, we have to stop the "One solution fits all" mentality because it doe snot work that way. We need to implement "working groups" to see where the true gaps are and address those issues individually.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

First and foremost, the county and the state should allow citizens to exercise the Second Amendment Rights - with extensive and comprehensive background checks, so people with criminal records, mental issues and history of violent behavior are excluded; personal protection is imperative. In addition, increasing the police presence / police force with the necessary tools to do their jobs properly and effectively. I will work with state and county elected official to implement the "three strikes, you're out policy" by increasing criminal penalties for repeat offenders with extended jail terms for those who are convicted of the same crime for the third time.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

Climate change is affecting the entire world, not just the county. Conservation laws are important for the environment; however, there should be a balance between conservation laws vs Constitutional / property Rights. The county and state should invest more money to buy properties and convert them into green spaces, and remove the constraints that they AACO puts on developers to have personal properties with conservation areas. The AACO and state needs to revise outdate codes in regards to septic systems and other systems that create pollutants. The elected officials need to work on patented technologies that do exist today that we can move away from fossil fuel; however, special interest from the oil industry prevent this from happening. Electric Vehicles are not the solution as the batteries create more environmental destruction than the current systems.