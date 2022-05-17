2022 Voter Guide: Pete Smith, candidate for Anne Arundel County Council District 1

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county faces and how would you address it?

Education and Public Safety. I'll ensure adequate resources are directed towards these institutions.

Will you invest in projects to unclog the county's crowded roads?

Yes. A major priority will be to focus on infrastructure.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

By focusing on efforts that enable businesses to process and expand more effectively.

What steps should the county government take to address opioid overdoses and deaths?

Our county has a robust and highly rated effort to combat opioid overdoses. I would continue to support and fund these initiatives.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

Increase level of funding and expand school construction.

What efforts does the county need to make to address systemic racism in government services?

By first recognizing that it is an issue and integrating diverse communities of interest in its policy making process.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

Incorporate more technology and enhance recruiting efforts.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

Our county seat and state capital of Annapolis should have a multi-partner approach to resolving this issue. The County Government should allocate resources as well as set policies that ensure our level of effort towards climate change is sustainable.