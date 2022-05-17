2022 Voter Guide: Carl James Neimeyer, candidate for Anne Arundel County Council District 5

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county faces and how would you address it?

Keeping our taxes lowest in the region will encourage economic opportunity and allow residents to keep more of their hard-earned dollars. I also plan to see our county projects more aggressively pursue contracts that keep more of our money with Anne Arundel County businesses and workers. At the same time, we must properly fund county services so our county can be safe and thriving. Our county will lose far more opportunity and economic appeal than our residents could gain without budgets that retain and support infrastructure, education, and public safety.

Will you invest in projects to unclog the county's crowded roads?

Absolutely. Infrastructure is an area where my experience in engineering and construction will be invaluable in helping our council find efficient and holistic solutions to our crowded roadways. Simply fixing or widening clogged roads does not sustain improvements. We need to ensure responsible development that truly considers traffic impacts and encourages alternatives like walking or public transportation. We need to look at the impacts of accidents and traffic flow both in and out of our county to know where to focus and direct our efforts. This issue is particularly urgent on the Broadneck peninsula, which feels the brunt of Bay Bridge backups.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

Unlike most politicians who can just talk about helping businesses, I have the experience of navigating my business successfully through the COVID-19 pandemic. While I can speak to policies that were more and less effective in the past, the most important piece going forward is to connect our businesses through the local chambers of commerce, Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation, etc. to available financial resources to recover or maintain a resilient business model. Continuing to invest in public health, which supports not just individuals but all the education and economic sectors that rely on a healthy population, will not only position us better for whatever surprises may still be in store with this pandemic, it will leave us better prepared for any challenges and threats in the future.

What steps should the county government take to address opioid overdoses and deaths?

Addressing the opioid epidemic requires a multi-pronged approach that recognizes both the supply and demand sides of the equation. Working with our state and federal partners, we need to investigate the sources of these drugs being used for non-medical purposes in our county, prosecute the offenders and decrease the supply. The demand side is more complicated. Our whole community — public, private, and individuals — must address issues of economic disparity and uncertainty, interpersonal stress in an increasingly isolated-yet-overexposed digital world, as well as provide the means for the previously addicted to recover and not regress that drives the demand for opioids. All county policies and initiatives from policing to economic development to public health must be evaluated as to whether they are effectively helping to decrease demand.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

My highest priority in education policy is recruiting and retaining qualified teachers and enabling smaller class sizes to allow more personal interaction and involvement. This cannot be achieved if teachers and support staff are not properly funded and supported, which I will seek to do as councilman. I have been very dismayed by politicians spending more time culture war posturing than supporting education professionals and seeking positive collaboration and compromises where disagreements may exist. Unlike certain councilmembers who give lip service to the importance of good education while demanding lower pay and slashed budgets, I plan to back up the sentiment with action.

What efforts does the county need to make to address systemic racism in government services?

As a college-educated white male, I recognize that I have had opportunities in my education and professional life that may not have been available or easily accessible to others without my background. I would like to see further collaboration and cooperation with community members and organizations to lower the barriers in our systems that may have been erected by historic or implicit racial prejudices. I want all people to enjoy the freedom to live their lives full of meaning and purpose on their individual terms, enriching our communities with their diverse ethnicities and experiences, not being limited by them. County council has a role to play, particularly in policing and education, but also in supporting economic opportunity in historically disadvantaged communities.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

Anne Arundel County needs a more robust public safety infrastructure. Our police, firefighters, and first responders are still recovering from years of underfunding and understaffing. Our 9-1-1 operations are outmoded and desperately need updated and the incentives for retention are insufficient. The citizens rightly demand high accountability from these professions that can mean the difference between life and death; our part of this social contract is ensuring that they are paid and funded commensurate with this grave and essential responsibility. Sadly, some politicians seem to believe that you can refuse to add needed positions and pay increases, try to slash requested budgets, and disparage policies able to deter crime and emergencies, but still say you "support police and first responders" because of some photo ops and empty (or anti-accountability) rhetoric. I believe both our residents and first responders deserve better.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

Climate change is challenging the planet with more unpredictable and extreme weather patterns, but our county is particularly vulnerable to water issues like sea-level rise, flooding, and decreased bay health and aquatic life. Locally, we need to lead with sustainable energy and infrastructure. Ensuring our county buildings are energy efficient and the thousands of square feet of county roof real estate are utilized for solar energy will not only do our part to fight climate change, but save the taxpayers money over the lifespan of the buildings. We also need to build for the future-- our projects will be obsolete before they're completed if we don't look beyond today. Our transportation and water management systems must be built to address issues of sea-level rise and flooding, as well as anticipate increasing need for gas-powered vehicle alternatives, such as biking, public transport, and electrical vehicle charging stations.