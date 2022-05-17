2022 Voter Guide: Shannon Leadbetter, candidate for Anne Arundel County Council District 7

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county faces and how would you address it?

We are at a crossroads in deciding the role of government in citizens lives. The past few years we have seen the size, cost and role of our County government in our citizens' lives grow by leaps bounds while simultaneously government responsiveness to citizens' most basic concerns has decreased. It is time to listen and respect our citizens ability and right to make decisions about how to best live their lives, raise their children and run their businesses.

Will you invest in projects to unclog the county's crowded roads?

I support working to ensure our infrastructure supports our growth. There are many areas of Anne Arundel County where adequate public facilities have not kept up with the growth and development in the area. The county needs to ensure road improvements are done using professional traffic studies not squeaky wheel policies.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

Whether it's the pandemic, or a more typical upturn or downturn in the economy, I trust that businesses know what is best for their unique businesses more than I trust government to make operating decisions on behalf of businesses.

What steps should the county government take to address opioid overdoses and deaths?

I am am proud of the awareness campaign our county has undertaken such as signs at police stations, safe stations for those struggling with addiction and educational programs in our schools for parents and students. These are all programs worth continuing.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

Tax dollars should be spent on education fundamentals in the classroom, not on teaching social agendas. Education is supported by a tripod: students, teachers and parents. It can not stand on just two legs. Local government must recognize parents are the first and primary educators of our children.

What efforts does the county need to make to address systemic racism in government services?

All county residents deserve to be treated with equal respect, care and dignity regardless of race, gender, ethnicity or religion.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

By listening to the Officers on the streets serving our communities, the County must support police policies that aide our Public Safety Departments in recruiting and retaining qualified officers by fostering an environment where officers are supported, protected and valued. Our law enforcement policies must recognize that criminals are criminals and our police officers are the good guys working and sacrificing to protect the rule of law and the safety of our citizens and communities.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

With over 533 miles of shoreline, rising sea levels, regardless of the cause, are impacting our county. To combat future impacts to our roads, communities and residents Anne Arundel needs to adequately fund the Reserve Fund so that we are prepared.