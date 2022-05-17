2022 Voter Guide: Ash Khan, candidate for Anne Arundel County Council District 4

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county faces and how would you address it?

There are 4 pressing issues my county faces, transportation, growth, overpopulation and crime. Transportation - I will ensure that we hare looking into fixing our existing roads, bridges and transit. Additionally, I will look into ways to ensure we are safely and easily able to get around our county. Growing and overpopulation - the county is growing, which means more and more people are moving in. This is great. However, we need to ensure as the county grows with development that we are making smart and sustainable moves. Crimes - We need to ensure we bring down the crime rate in our county. We need to work with community leaders, law enforcement and our citizens to understand how we can improve our crime rate and still hold everyone accountable.

Will you invest in projects to unclog the county's crowded roads?

Yes, I think it's important to understand where roads are being crowded and how to unclog them around the county and for their citizens.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

During the height of the pandemic, I teamed up with Rotary to create a voluntary hotline, that would help citizens receive their food, medicines and any other good. It was important for us to know that the pandemic should not stop us from achieving our day to day needs. As the Pandemic is slowly going away, I think its important to inform citizens that it is safe to come out again. Every business as different need, I will work with business to understand their wants and needs and look through county resources to help them become successful.

What steps should the county government take to address opioid overdoses and deaths?

We should look into ways to limiting inappropriate use of prescription opioids and reducing the flow of illicit opioids.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

Education in our county is important. Without proper education, we are doing injustice to the next generation of leaders. I think it is important to allow the school board to look at what is best for their districts. But, the county should look into how to improve pay for teachers, improve the teacher/student ratio and look at infrastructure for schools.

What efforts does the county need to make to address systemic racism in government services?

We need to look into our policies and over turn any hindrance that is caused by race. It am a Pakistan born American, I understand how different I look when I walk into a grocery store or even as an elected official. It does not mean that I do not deserve to be here because I look different. We need to increase awareness, establish accountability and review where we are as a county when it comes to racism.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

Public safety is important. We must know and feel that we are safe no matter where we are in the county. I think there needs to continue dialogue with law enforcement and citizens. I think that both parties can work together to create a trusted partnership that will help the county increase its safety measures and accountability.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

Being in Anne Arundel County, the environment is more important than other counties. The Bay is in our county and the environment should be on everyone list on how to improve and protect it. We need to ensure that we are looking for ways that not jeopardize out environment.