Baltimore to pay city police overtime to pick up flash drives containing vote counts on election night

Baltimore will pay city police overtime to collect and transport flash drives containing vote counts on election night next month in hopes of avoiding a situation similar to the July primary when multiple drives were misplaced.

Armstead Jones, the city’s election director, announced the policy change during a committee meeting of the Baltimore City Council Thursday to discuss issues that arose during the primary. Then, election results for 12 city precincts were delayed by about 24 hours after some of the drives containing vote counts were temporarily misplaced.

Advertisement

Election judges are supposed to bring the flash drives back to the election board’s central office after polls close so that votes can be tabulated. Sometimes, however, judges mistakenly tuck the drives into cabinets or bags for equipment that are returned to the board’s warehouse. In July, election board staff were able to locate 10 of the 12 drives the next day.

Baltimore’s election results were never compromised by the missing drives. Results can be redownloaded directly from the ballot scanners, which was done for the two drives that were never located, officials said.

Advertisement

Jones said he has used city police during past elections to collect drives from polling places. He did not specify how much the move will cost.

Councilwoman Odette Ramos called for Thursday’s hearing in response to several issues reported during the primary, which also included hundreds of voters receiving incorrect ballots and thousands more receiving incorrect voter registration cards.

The error, discovered just days before the July 19 primary, affected voters who live on the borders of state legislative districts. Most impacted were those who requested mail-in ballots and received an incorrect ballot or in some cases multiple ballots.

Some residents of a senior living complex in Ramos’s district received three ballots — an initial one that was correct, a second one that was not and a third to rectify the issue.

A broader group of about 1,100 voters who live in the areas also received incorrect voter registration cards that listed the wrong Election Day polling place. Corrected cards were mailed to voters, but in some cases the mistakes were not found early enough for those mailings to happen.

Jones said Thursday the errors were caused by the redistricting process, which happens every 10 years in conjunction with the U.S. Census. Streets that were supposed to be divided down the middle between two districts were mistakenly included in one district or another, he said.

Delays in the redistricting process caused by multiple lawsuits that ultimately delayed the primary election left election officials with several weeks instead of several months to adjust districts and ensure they were correct, Jones said.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. >

Jones and state election officials, who did not attend Thursday’s hearing, both cautioned members of council to ensure that the city’s redistricting process, which is conducted on a different schedule, is completed well ahead of the election.

Advertisement

Baltimore’s charter does not require the mayor to submit a plan until Feb. 1, 2024, when the city’s next municipal election is held. The council then can adopt or amend the mayor’s plan, or choose to adopt another plan, the charter says.

However, Maryland’s 2024 primary will be held in April. Election officials have recommended the city complete the process by the summer of 2023 to ensure elections officials have enough time to adjust districts.

Nina Themelis, deputy director of the mayor’s office of government relations, said the mayor has been in conversation with the Baltimore City Board of Elections and other relevant agencies about redistricting.

“We are looking to meet the charter requirements,” she said.

“It’s very clear in the state’s letter that the charter requirements will be completely inadequate,” Ramos said.

“We’re going to work as quickly as possible to get those maps to council,” Themelis replied.