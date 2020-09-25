Final FiveThirtyEight polling averages: Track the race for president in the key battleground states

The race for the White House between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will be determined in 13 key battleground states and a pair of congressional districts. The winner will need 270 of 538 total Electoral College votes to secure victory.
Of those, 218 electoral votes are in states rated as likely or solidly Democrat and expected to vote for Biden. An additional 125 electoral votes are tied to states rated as likely or solidly Republican and expected to vote for Trump.
That leaves 195 electoral votes that are up for grabs in states rated as toss-up, leaning Democrat or leaning Republican.
The final FiveThirtyEight polling averages Nov. 2 show Biden ahead of Trump in 12 of 15 key battleground contests and up 8.2 points nationally. Biden’s widest margin is New Hampshire with a lead of 10.9 percentage points. In key Midwest states Biden leads Minnesota by 9.3, Wisconsin by 8.2 and Michigan by 8 points. Trump leads in Iowa, Texas and Ohio. His largest margin is Iowa with a 1.4 percentage point lead. Five battleground contests are closer than 1.9 percentage points.
Here’s a breakdown of the battleground map and each state’s rating, according to the Cook Political Report, and the latest polling averages from fivethirtyeight.com: