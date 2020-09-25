Final FiveThirtyEight polling averages: Track the race for president in the key battleground states

The final FiveThirtyEight polling averages Nov. 2 show Biden ahead of Trump in 12 of 15 key battleground contests and up 8.2 points nationally. Biden’s widest margin is New Hampshire with a lead of 10.9 percentage points. In key Midwest states Biden leads Minnesota by 9.3, Wisconsin by 8.2 and Michigan by 8 points. Trump leads in Iowa, Texas and Ohio. His largest margin is Iowa with a 1.4 percentage point lead. Five battleground contests are closer than 1.9 percentage points.