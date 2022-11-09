More than 17,500 mail-in ballots still to be counted in Howard County amid tight school board race

About 17,500 additional mail-in ballots from Howard County voters will be counted and posted by Thursday evening, according to Board of Elections Director Guy Mickley.

Although all five incumbent county council members led by wide margins after Election Day precincts, early voting and some mail-in ballots were tallied Tuesday, the outstanding mail-in ballots could prove critical in the tightly contested race for two at-large Howard Board of Education seats.

Mickley said that several thousand additional mail-in ballots will be counted at two more canvassing sessions on Nov. 16 and 18. Provisional ballots will also be counted Nov. 16.

“We have to hold a certain number back by law for the final two canvases,” said Mickley, adding that his team would have been unable to handle more ballots at Thursday’s canvas regardless of the requirement.

Election Day results included more than 11,000 mail-in ballots that the Howard board had canvassed on Oct. 23. As of Monday, 28,421 Howard County voters had returned mail-in ballots, according to the State Board of Elections, but any ballots postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the county board by 10 a.m. on Nov. 18 are eligible to be counted.

The number of mail-in ballots this election cycle, which appears poised to exceed 30,000, marks a sharp change in voting preferences for county residents. During the last gubernatorial general election in 2018, just 6,759 absentee ballots were cast in Howard County.

While the county elections board did not have a breakdown of party affiliation for outstanding mail-in ballots as of Wednesday morning, mail-in votes tallied before Election Day skewed heavily Democrat.

“It’s clear that folks want more access to the ballot box and I think mail-in ballots certainly do that,” Howard County Democratic Central Committee Chair Shahan Rizvi said. “One thing that was kind of unknown for us a little bit was how does mail-in ballots factor in with early voting.”

Rizvi said he would be open to reducing the early voting period if the number of mail-ins continues to grow, as it is exhausting for candidates to have coverage at in-person early voting sites for a weeklong stretch. According to the elections board, 26,547 county voters took advantage of early in-person voting Oct. 27-Nov. 3.

“Obviously, there’s a shift in how people were voting and we won’t be able to crunch numbers until maybe after the next election to see how that really affects Election Day and early voting,” Mickley said Tuesday morning.

The outstanding mail-in ballots could heavily impact the close contest for two county school board seats.

With all Election Day precincts reporting, board candidate Linfeng Chen held a slight lead with 42,705 votes (27.32%), followed by Jacky McCoy with 41,522 (26.56%), Dan Newberger with 39,141 (25.04%) and Tudy Adler with 32,057 (20.51%).

Advertisement

“Chen did a great job getting out there,” said McCoy, of Columbia. “He worked hard and I have to congratulate him for that. But outside of that, I’m waiting for the final results and we’ll see.”

Official certification of election results will take place Nov. 18; new school board members will be sworn in on Dec. 5.