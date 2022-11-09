Bob Cassilly declares victory in Harford County executive race; County Council party balance likely to stay same

Newly elected Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly takes a few moments to thank his supporters during his election watch party at Independent Brewing Company in Bel Air Tuesday November 8, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Republican state Sen. Bob Cassilly declared victory Tuesday night in the race for Harford County executive.

Cassilly tallied more than two-thirds of the vote over Democratic challenger Blane Miller, III, based on early voting and Election Day numbers.

“I’m just really thrilled to have gotten the numbers I’m getting out of the citizens of Harford County” Cassilly said after his campaign party at Independent Brew in Bel Air. “I look forward to serving as their county executive for the next four years.”

In a a statement, Cassilly thanked his campaign volunteers and congratulated Miller on his efforts. He also said he looks forward to working with current county Executive Barry Glassman’s team during the transition ahead of a Dec. 5 inauguration ceremony.

Glassman, a Republican, was unsuccessful in his bid for state comptroller, losing to Democrat Brooke Lierman.

Incumbent County Council President Patrick Vincenti, a Republican, has a 65.8% percent of the vote, leading Democrat Winifred “Wini” Roche in his bid for reelection based early voting totals and the 72 county precincts.

[ Maryland election returns ]

Two other council members in addition to Vincenti, are seeking reelection. Republican District C council member Tony Giangiordano leads in his reelection bid with 69.5% of the vote over Democrat Evan Schaule. Republican council member Curtis Beulah, of District F, leads Democratic challenger Jacob Bennett with 51% of the vote.

Democrat Dion Guthrie leads the race for District A’s council seat with 53.9% of the vote over Republican David Woods. District A’s previous council member, Andre Johnson, was the sole Democrat on the last council.

Republicans lead in the remaining county council races. James Reilly has 80.2% of the District D vote over Democrat Jean Salvatore, and Jessica Boyle-Tsottles of District E has 62.2% of the vote over Democrat Rachel Gauthier.

Republican Aaron Penman ran unopposed for District B’s council seat. If these results stay the same, the council will, again, have six Republicans and one Democrat.

Republicans also ran unopposed in other major county offices — Alison Healey for state’s attorney and Jeff Gahler for sheriff.

Republican Michelle Karczeski leads with 68% of the vote over Democrat Barbara Osborn Kreamer for clerk of the circuit court.

Derek Hopkins, a Republican, leads the race for register of wills with 69% of the vote over Democrat Jo Wanda Strickland Lucas.

For the county’s board of education races, the following candidates lead their races:

Denise Perry leads Stephen Puopolo in District A with 64.1% of the vote.

Dennis Barry has 49.72% of the vote in District B, holding a narrow lead over Wade Sewell, who has 48.96%.

Carol Mueller leads Kayla Mariskanish in District C with 50.1% of the vote.

Melissa Hahn leads Ariane Grubb Kelly in District D with 72.6% of the vote.

Tanya Tyo has 50.08% of the vote in District E, holding a narrow lead over Carol Pitt Bruce, who has 48.58%.

Diane Alvarez leads Sharon Jacobs in District F with 53.7% of the vote.

Of the 22,215 mail-in ballots sent out to Harford voters for the general election, 16,586 have been returned as of Monday, the state elections board reported. Of those, 8,755 were from voters registered as Democrats, 5,060 from Republicans and 2771 from independents and unaffiliated.