Elections

Boost from mail-in ballots moves Pat Dorsey within 111 votes of James Miller for third place in Carroll County school board race

Carroll County Times

After the Carroll County Board of Elections completed its count Thursday night of mail-in ballots for the general election, incumbent Patricia Dorsey had gained thousands more votes than her competitors.

Dorsey is still in fourth place, but is only 111 votes behind third-place James Miller in the race for three seats on the Carroll County Board of Education.

As of Friday morning, Miller has 27,827 votes (16.51%) compared with Dorsey’s 27,716 (16.44%).

Dorsey received almost three times more votes from mail-in ballots than Miller — 6,096 mail-in votes have been counted for Dorsey compared to Miller’s 2,133.

Dorsey has so far earned the most mail-in ballot votes of any candidate in the school board race, but had only the fourth-highest total in both early voting and Election Day voting. She was the top vote-getter in the school board primary election, garnering 18.37% of the vote.

Miller is on an official slate — the BMW slate — with two other candidates, Tara Battaglia and Steve Whisler. As of Thursday night, incumbent Battaglia held onto the top spot in the race with 32,461 votes (19.25%) and Whisler kept second place with 30,806 votes (18.27%).

According to Carroll County Board of Elections Director Katherine Berry, remaining mail-in ballots will be counted Nov. 18; provisional ballots will be counted Wednesday. The number of ballots that remain to be counted was unclear Friday morning.

Final election results will be available on Nov. 18; school board members will be sworn into office on Dec. 5.

