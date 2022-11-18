Patricia Dorsey wins re-election to Carroll County school board, alongside Tara Battaglia and Steve Whisler

Incumbent Patricia Dorsey defeated James Miller for the final seat on the Carroll County Board of Education, according the final county results that were certified Friday.

Dorsey will join incumbent Tara Battaglia and Steve Whisler on the Carroll County Board of Education. Donna Sivigny and Marsha Herbert are the other two elected members of the board. Their terms will be up in 2024.

In the other contested county race, Republican Tom Gordon was certified as District 3 county commissioner over Democrat Zach Hands. Republican candidates for commissioner in districts 1, 2, 4 and 5 ran unopposed.

Dorsey said she looks forward to continuing to serve on the school board.

“I’ve always had a heart for teaching and learning and our school system, so I just want to continue to be of service. That’s how I look at it,” Dorsey said.

Miller, who ran on a slate with Battaglia and Whisler, said he knew Dorsey would be a tough opponent to defeat and is happy that twoof three in his slate were elected.

“I’m proud of the campaign I ran,” Miller said. “I always stayed true to my heart and my beliefs. I didn’t waver on that. I let people know who I was and I’m proud of the way we ran the campaign. I mean, we got 29,000 votes at the end of the day.

“Four years ago, Dr. Dorsey had 35,000 votes and won by over 10,000 votes in her election, so the fact that we got 29,000 votes and came within 1,000 votes of her, being a very popular incumbent, I think we did a good job. I’m proud of it.”

In the Board of Education race, Battaglia had the most votes (34,069; 18.94%), followed by Whisler (32,198; 17.90%), Dorsey (30,307; 16.84%), Miller (28,954; 16.09%), Amanda Jozkowski (28,216; 15.68%) and Thomas Scanlan (25,750; 14.31%), according to Carroll County Board of Elections Director Katherine Berry.

Miller received nearly 4,000 more Election Day votes than Dorsey, but Dorsey received more than twice as many provisional votes and nearly three times as many mail-in ballot votes as Miller.

Dorsey was the top vote-getter in the July primary election.

Board of Education members will be sworn in on Dec. 7 at 1 p.m.