Thousands more Carroll County ballots left to count today and Friday, as school board race is still too close to call

There are about 5,000 ballots from Carroll County voters that remain to be counted in this year’s general election. The county’s Board of Elections began another canvass today at 9 a.m., in the Robert Moton Gym in Westminster, and will hold its final count Friday, before certifying the election results that day.

According to an email from Carroll County Board of Elections Director Katherine Berry, as of Tuesday evening the number of remaining ballots include 1,124 provisional ballots that will be presented to the board for acceptance in full or in part, plus 11 provisional ballots that will be presented to the board for rejection; as well as 3,639 mail-in ballots.

Less than 400 mail-in ballots will be counted in the board’s final canvass Friday, Berry stated in the email.

The one local race in which the results remain unclear is the race for three seats on the county’s Board of Education.

After the county Board of Elections completed its first count of mail-in ballots Nov. 10, incumbent Patricia Dorsey gained thousands more votes than her competitors. Dorsey is still in fourth place, but is just 111 votes behind third-place James Miller as of the unofficial Nov. 10 tally.

Dorsey received almost three times more votes from mail-in ballots than Miller — 6,096 mail-in votes had been counted as of Nov. 10 for Dorsey, 2,133 for Miller.

Despite having the most mail-in ballot votes of any candidate in the school board race so far, Dorsey had just the fourth-highest total in early voting and Election Day voting. She was the top vote-getter in the school board primary election with 18.37% of the vote.

Miller is on an official slate — the BMW slate — with two other candidates, Tara Battaglia and Steve Whisler. As of this week incumbent Battaglia held onto the top spot in the race with 32,461 votes (19.25%) and Whisler remained in second with 30,806 votes (18.27%).

Amanda Jozkowski was in fifth place, with 25,797 (15.30%), and Tom Scanlan in sixth, with 23,592 (13.99%), according to unofficial results posted to the state Board of Election website.

Any mail-in ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 8 that the board receives from the post office by 10 a.m., Friday will be counted that day.

Final election results will be available Friday; school board members will be sworn into office on Dec. 5.