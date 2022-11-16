Incumbent Pat Dorsey pulls ahead of James Miller in race for third seat on Carroll County Board of Education

Incumbent Patricia Dorsey pulled ahead of James Miller in the Carroll County school board race after the most-recent canvass of mail-in and provisional ballots Wednesday.

The county Board of Elections conducted the canvass in the Robert Moton Gym in Westminster and unofficial results were posted early Wednesday evening on the State Board of Elections website.

A final count of Carroll County ballots will be held Friday and the election will be certified that day.

After Wednesday’s count, Dorsey is more than 1,000 votes ahead of Miller. Fewer than 400 mail-in ballots will be counted Friday, according to Katherine Berry, director of the county elections board.

Miller received nearly 4,000 more Election Day votes than Dorsey, but Dorsey received more than twice as many provisional votes and nearly three times as many mail-in ballot votes as Miller.

Miller is running on a slate with current front-runners Tara Battaglia and Steve Whisler.

As of Wednesday evening, incumbent Battaglia had the most votes (33,955; 18.95%) followed by Whisler (32,109; 17.92%), Dorsey (30,137; 16.82%), Miller (28,885; 16.12%), Amanda Jozkowski (28,064; 15.66%), and Thomas Scanlan (25,608; 14.29%).

Dorsey was the top vote-getter in the July primary election.

Any mail-in ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 8 that the board receives from the post office by 10 a.m. Friday will be counted that day.