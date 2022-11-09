With mail-in ballots to be counted Thursday, BMW slate holds lead in Carroll school board race

With early voting and Election Day totals counted in Carroll County, the BMW slate of candidates in the Board of Education race had the three highest vote totals, making Tara Battaglia, James Miller and Steve Whisler the front-runners to fill the three open seats on the board.

The totals so far — which do not include mail-in ballots or provisional ballots — show a reversal of the July primary results, when the top three vote-getters were incumbent Patricia Dorsey (17,220; 18.30%), Thomas Scanlan (15,318; 16.28%), and Amanda Jozkowski (15,024; 15.97%).

In the primary, Whisler came in fourth (14,809; 15.74%), Battaglia came in fifth place (14,402; 15.31%), and Miller was sixth (12,269; 13.04%).

The Carroll County Board of Elections will begin counting received mail-in ballots Thursday.

According to the Maryland State Board of Elections, the county sent out 16,903 mail-in ballots to voters and as of Monday had received 13,135.

As of Tuesday night’s unofficial vote totals, incumbent Battaglia had the most votes (29,419; 20.46%), followed by Whisler (28,045; 19.51%), Miller (25,694; 17.87%), Dorsey (21,620; 15.04%), Jozkowski (20,224; 14.07%), and Scanlan (18,429; 12.82%).

“If you look at the mail-in ballots in the primary, I lost to Dr. Dorsey by about 4,000 votes,” Miller said Tuesday night, “so if I don’t flip a single mail-in ballot, that’s the number. It’s close, but hopefully I can improve in the mail-in ballots. We sent some mailers out, we contacted those people and let them know who we were, so hopefully those numbers improve, and we stay in third place.”

Although Dorsey, Jozkowski and Scanlan did not share resources as a slate, the three candidates got an endorsement from the Carroll County Education Association. Jozkowski said an aggressive group of volunteers organized themselves around the PTA (Patricia, Thomas, Amanda) campaign.

“If I would lay my qualifications and experience on the table and place it side by side with any of the ones who are running, my record is certainly exemplary,” Dorsey said Tuesday night. “I just question at this point what the voters really saw as the deciding factors. Was it the qualifications? Was it the experience? Was it what party they belong to?”

The Board of Education race is not partisan and candidates’ party affiliations do not appear on ballots.

Republican delegate-elect Chris Tomlinson said Tuesday night he told voters that the BMW slate of Battaglia, Miller and Whisler was the Republican choice at the polling locations he visited — Manchester Valley High School, Westminster Elementary School and Spring Garden Elementary School.

Tomlinson said his message was met with mixed results in Westminster and a more positive response in other parts of the county.

Whisler said the BMW slate was optimistic, but cautious after Tuesday’s preliminary results and wanted to respect voters whose ballots had not yet been counted. Battaglia agreed.

“I’m not counting my chickens before they hatch,” Battaglia said. “Mail-in ballots still have to come in. I’m happy with the numbers and I will wait till everything is finalized.”

Scanlan said he was surprised by the Election Day results.

Current Carroll County Board of Education President Kenneth Kiler said he is hoping for a BMW victory. Kiler has served the maximum two terms on the board and ran unopposed in the general election for the District 2 county commissioner seat. Kiler is a Republican.

“If the communications from Tara, Steve and Jim were solid with the mail-in voters then possibly all three can get in,” Kiler said, “and I’m really hoping for it.”