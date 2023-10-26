April McClain Delaney joins Democratic crowd in Maryland’s 6th District race

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Then-Democratic presidential candidate former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, jokes with his wife, April McClain Delaney, right, as he speaks at the Faith, Politics and the Common Good Forum at Franklin Jr. High School in January 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Democrat April McClain Delaney is the latest among at least 15 candidates seeking to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District, leaving behind a job with the Biden administration to run for the office.

Delaney is a communications lawyer and mother of four adult daughters who launched her campaign Wednesday by pitching herself as a common-sense Democrat with a long record volunteering for community groups and boards.

“So why do I want to run given the absolute, out-of-control craziness now present in Congress? Well, to me, it’s about getting normality into our politics‚” she said in a campaign video that covers her upbringing as the daughter of potato farmer but does not mention the reason many Maryland voters find her last name familiar. She’s married to former Democratic presidential candidate and congressman John Delaney, who held the 6th District seat from 2013 to 2019.

Her campaign stresses her 30 years working in telecommunications areas, including most recently as a deputy secretary for the Biden administration, working on broadband access.

The Democratic field for the Maryland’s lone open congressional seat — and the only one in deep-blue Maryland dubbed “competitive” by the Cook Political Report — is already crowded.

The Democratic candidates with the most name recognition and resources so far are Montgomery state Dels. Lesley J. Lopez and Joe Vogel, Montgomery County Council member Laurie-Anne Sayles (at large), Hagerstown Mayor Tekesha Martinez and former gubernatorial candidate Ashwani Jain. Other candidates include Joel Rubin, Geoffrey Grammer and Destiny Drake West.

Then Rep. John Delaney and his wife April McClain Delaney make a food purchase at the Iowa State Fair in August 2017. William Widmer/The Washington Post (William Widmer / William Widmer)

The Western Maryland seat stretches through Montgomery County in the D.C. suburbs and is open as incumbent Rep. David Trone, Democrat, seeks to become the state’s next senator. It’s the most politically diverse of Maryland’s eight congressional districts and winning candidates typically have slimmer margins of victory there, though Democrats have held the seat for 10 years.

The Republican contest includes former state delegate Neil Parrott making a third run at the seat, which he lost to Trone in 2022 and 2020. That field features former Navy pilot Tom Royals, former state trooper Chris Hyser, Air Force veteran Mariela Roca, former state delegate Brenda Thiam and Heath Barnes, the burgess — or mayor — of the 1,100-person town of Woodsboro.