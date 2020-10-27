Harford County voter arrested after refusing to wear a mask inside polling place, police say

According to a police report, Swain refused several requests from election officials and sheriffs deputies to wear a face mask and “continued to argue.” The pair were asked to leave the polling place around 3:15 p.m. Swain’s son complied, but Swain refused, police said. He was arrested and taken to the Harford County Detention Center. Records show he was released on his own recognizance. No attorney was listed for Swain in online court records, and he could not immediately be reached for comment.