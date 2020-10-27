Harford County voter arrested after refusing to wear a mask inside polling place, police say

A Fallston man was arrested Monday after refusing to wear a face mask inside a polling place on the first day of early voting in Maryland, according to a police report.
Daniel Swain, 52, was charged with trespassing and failure to comply with a health emergency after police said he refused to leave a voting center at the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company. Swain, along with his 22-year-old son, came to the firehouse to vote Monday, but the pair refused to wear masks, according to a police report.
Election officials offered Swain, a former Baltimore County Department of Corrections captain, the option of voting at an outdoor voting booth. Swain told officers the request was “unconstitutional” and said Maryland law allowed him and his son to vote inside without face masks, according to a police report.
Maryland remains under an order requiring anyone over the age of 5 to wear face coverings while inside public spaces.
According to a police report, Swain refused several requests from election officials and sheriffs deputies to wear a face mask and “continued to argue.” The pair were asked to leave the polling place around 3:15 p.m. Swain’s son complied, but Swain refused, police said. He was arrested and taken to the Harford County Detention Center. Records show he was released on his own recognizance. No attorney was listed for Swain in online court records, and he could not immediately be reached for comment.
Harford County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Cristie Hopkins said Monday that polls are subject to the governor’s mask order while they are open to the public.
Kimberley Slusar, Harford’s acting elections director, said Swain has not voted yet but was “given ample opportunity” to do so.
A spokesperson for the Maryland State Board of Elections did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Monday was the first day for early in-person voting for the election. The unofficial voter turnout of more than 161,000 was the highest in a single day of early voting in state history, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections. With the first-day early voting turnout, plus the mail-in ballots cast so far, 1.1 million Marylanders have voted.
Baltimore Sun Media reporter James Whitlow contributed to this article.