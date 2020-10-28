Harford County man sues election board, sheriff following arrest for not wearing mask to vote

Swain, 52, along with his 22-year-old son, went to the firehouse to vote, but the pair refused to wear masks, according to charging documents. Election officials offered Swain, a former Baltimore County Department of Corrections captain who retired this year, the option of voting at an outdoor booth. Swain told three deputies that the request was “unconstitutional” and said Maryland law allowed people to vote inside without masks, the documents stated.