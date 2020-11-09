’We raised enough money to investigate,’ Klacik tweets, alleging irregularities in votes for Baltimore Rep. Mfume

Klacik is losing by more than a 4-to-1 margin in mail-in voting, with the margin most pronounced in Baltimore City. Mfume has received 125,137 mail-in votes and Klacik 25,765 so far. She came closest to Mfume in the returns from in-person voting on Election Day: 21,553 people voted for Mfume to 17,506 for Klacik.