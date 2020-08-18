Maryland among states suing U.S. Postal Service; AG Frosh alleges ‘deceitful’ cost-cutting will disrupt election

Attorney General Brian Frosh says Maryland is part of a group of states suing the U.S. Postal Service to reverse “unlawful” cost-cutting moves that Frosh said represent the “most deceitful plan in American history to disrupt an American election.”
The states allege that President Donald Trump and his new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, did not follow proper procedures under federal law before imposing restrictions on overtime pay for postal workers and ordering the removal of mailboxes and mail sorting machines, including in Baltimore.
Frosh’s office said the suit — to be filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in eastern Washington state — outlines the importance of mail delivery in a November presidential election in which many voters will be fearful of voting in person because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The suit alleges the Postal Service changes — by hampering mail delivery so close to the election — unconstitutionally interfere with citizens’ rights to vote and states’ rights to regulate elections, according to Frosh.
It says the Postal Service acted outside of its authority by failing to submit the changes in advance to a Postal Regulatory Commission for an advisory opinion.
“This is the first lawsuit on this subject,” Frosh said. “It’s the first of its kind, but it’s the worst conduct ever in American history in regard to a national election.”
Marylanders have been reporting delayed or missing mail and expressing growing concern about the handling of medicines, paychecks and other important documents and items.
Members of Maryland’s congressional delegation recently wrote to Postal Service leadership, complaining of “major mail delivery issues” at 14 locations in Baltimore City, as well as in Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties.
In late July, the Postal Service warned 46 states, including Maryland, that their deadlines for voters to get in their absentee ballots requests might not provide “sufficient time” for the ballots to be mailed to voters and returned to the elections office with the required Election Day postmark.
The Maryland elections board has since voted to move that absentee ballot request deadline to Oct. 20. That is still one day shy of the 15 days before Election Day that the Postal Service says is the minimum time span for getting and returning a ballot by mail.
Frosh said it was uncertain how many states would join the suit.
