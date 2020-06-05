Baltimore Mayor Young, lagging in bid to keep seat, accepts results: ‘They wanted change. They have change.’

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young — lagging far behind the frontrunners in his bid to hold onto his seat — acknowledged Friday he won’t be keeping his job.
Early returns from Tuesday’s Democratic primary election showed the incumbent mayor in fifth place, with 7% of the vote.
“I accept it, but I’m still the mayor until December,” he said. “I’m sorry the citizens didn’t see all the good things I was doing. They wanted change. They have change.”
So far, the only returns available are based on about 75,000 of the ballots that voters delivered by mail or placed in election drop boxes prior to primary day, and another 3,800 votes cast in person on Tuesday. About 133,000 people voted in the 2016 Democratic primary.
But even with a fraction of the votes counted, Young’s loss appeared clear.
Former Mayor Sheila Dixon currently leads with 30% of the vote, followed by City Council President Brandon Scott with about 25%. Former U.S. Treasury Department official Mary Miller rounded out the top three with 17%.
Baltimore City Mayor - Dem
Results of Baltimore City mayoral primary
Democrat: Mayor Baltimore City
Maryland’s first attempt at a mostly mail-in election saw several problems, prompting calls for the state elections director to resign. The city elections director, Armstead Jones, has also come under fire.
Young said he doesn’t think anyone should lose their jobs over the way the election was handled. The mayor, known for some of his verbal gaffes, joked that he could say what’s really on his mind now.
“I can be frank now. I can say what I want to say, but I’ll keep it as professional as I can,” he said. “No one has a job where they don’t make mistakes, OK? This is something that’s never happened in the City of Baltimore with mail-in ballots. It’s new to the state of Maryland. You expect some kinks.”
Young said he will keeping working for the next several months to move Baltimore forward. He said he’s the only person who has led the city through a ransomware attack, a pandemic and now, the protests against police brutality and racism.
“I’m going to continue to do my job,” he said.
Young assumed the city’s top job about a year ago after former Mayor Catherine Pugh resigned amid a corruption scandal.