Ray Lewis urges Baltimore in TV ad to pick ‘new head coach’ and vote Wallace for mayor

Baltimore independent mayoral candidate Bob Wallace debuted a television ad, voiced by Ravens great Ray Lewis, during the team’s “Monday Night Football” game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Lewis tells viewers that they have a chance to elect “a new head coach” in Wallace, a business owner who is running against Democratic nominee Brandon Scott and Republican Shannon Wright in the Nov. 3 general election. Scott is heavily favored to win in deep-blue Baltimore, which has only elected Democrats for nearly six decades.
Lewis, in the commercial, makes the case for change, pointing to Baltimore’s spate of violent crime and its struggling schools.
“What we’ve been doing just isn’t working,” he says, as the camera pans across City Hall. “Let’s change the play. Vote Bob Wallace for mayor, and let’s stage a Baltimore comeback."
Scott also premiered an ad during Monday’s game. It showed the 36-year-old City Council president lacing up a pair of running shoes, as a voice-over describes him as “a tested son of our city” and part of a “new generation" that will tackle crime and promote transparency.
The two ads come as ballots begin to arrive in voters' mailboxes. State officials expect half the voters who participate in Maryland’s election to opt for a mail-in ballot. Residents also have the option of in-person voting on Election Day at more than 300 centers across Maryland and early voting, starting Oct. 26, at more than 80 locations.
Wallace reported in August more than $360,000 cash on hand. He and his wife have together lent his campaign at least $343,000.
Scott, meanwhile, had $153,000 in his bank account after spending heavily in the final weeks before the packed June 2 primary.
The next glimpse into candidates' finances will come in late October.
Latest Elections 2020
Wallace’s campaign declined to say exactly how much it spent on this latest ad buy, saying only that it was part of a “six-figure ad buy further introducing Bob Wallace to Baltimore voters.”