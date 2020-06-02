The polls are open across Maryland. Here’s how it’s going so far.

The ballot distribution process, untested in Maryland on a statewide basis until now, was problematic for some jurisdictions in the leadup to the primary, notably for Baltimore City. Ballots due to city voters were mailed a week later than scheduled, despite assurances from the State Board of Elections that they went out on time. The delay left city voters fewer than two weeks to complete ballots and return them. State officials said mail vendor SeaChange was responsible for mailing the ballots late while twice telling state officials the ballots were on their way. SeaChange’s president said Maryland was at fault because it turned over several large voter lists four to five days late.