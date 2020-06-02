The polls are open across Maryland. Here’s how it’s going so far.

Maryland’s limited in-person voting centers opened their doors to voters Tuesday, offering a traditional voting option amidst the state’s first full-scale primary held largely by mail.
Election officials staffing the centers were greeted by healthy but manageable lines of voters as polls opened at 7 a.m. Voters using the centers, which were offered on a limited basis across the state, were a mix of those who never received a ballot via mail and people who simply felt more comfortable casting votes in person.
“I just didn’t trust the drop off,” said Tamika Patterson, a 41-year-old Baltimore City resident at Northwood Elementary School.
Statewide, elections officials reported a total of 10,000 in-person votes cast before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday’s in-person vote tallies will be released after polls close at 8 p.m., as will counts of votes cast by mail or via drop box before primary day.
As of Tuesday morning, Baltimore City reported 88,856 ballots had been returned of the 329,504 mailed to voters — about 27% turnout ahead of primary day. Across the state, turnout via vote-by-mail ballots was only slightly lower at about 25%. Those figures did not include votes cast Tuesday.
Originally scheduled for April 28, Maryland’s primary was delayed by order of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan as the coronavirus pandemic bore down on the region. Heeding predictions that the health crisis would continue into the summer, elections officials decided to hold the primary Tuesday and make it mostly by mail, sending all registered, eligible voters across the state ballots and allowing them to return them by mail or via drop-off boxes.
The limited in-person voting centers were also offered, although officials have encouraged only those who did not receive a ballot or who cannot vote by mail to use them.
Few problems were reported statewide by early Tuesday afternoon. However, state election officials announced they were looking into an issue in which some voters whose ballots were marked “undeliverable” by the post office were mistakenly recorded in poll books as having “voted and returned” a completed ballot. In fact, a voter with an undeliverable ballot could not have completed one — the postal service sends undeliverable ballots unopened to local elections boards. But because the pollbooks showed they had already voted, those voters weren’t able to cast standard ballots at the in-person voting centers.
Nikki Charlson, the state’s deputy administrator for elections, said officials received only one or two such complaints before they began to investigate the issue. They were not immediately sure how widespread the problem was, nor if any particular county or counties were affected.
Voters in this category were asked to use a provisional ballot, and those ballots will be counted in the final tally, Charlson said. Officials were more comfortable using the provisional ballots, rather than attempting to make changes to the state’s pollbook database as it was being used, she said.
“That is a known process. Their ballot will count,” Charlson said.
It wasn’t known how many ballots the post office couldn’t deliver to voters. During the a special election in April for a congressional seat, a test of vote-by-mail, more than 28,600 ballots ultimately weren’t received by voters in Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County. The city had the highest undeliverable rate, with 1 in 10 ballots returned to elections officials.
The ballot distribution process, untested in Maryland on a statewide basis until now, was problematic for some jurisdictions in the leadup to the primary, notably for Baltimore City. Ballots due to city voters were mailed a week later than scheduled, despite assurances from the State Board of Elections that they went out on time. The delay left city voters fewer than two weeks to complete ballots and return them. State officials said mail vendor SeaChange was responsible for mailing the ballots late while twice telling state officials the ballots were on their way. SeaChange’s president said Maryland was at fault because it turned over several large voter lists four to five days late.
The change in scheduling for the election created yet another issue. The ballots, emblazoned with the April 28 date, had already been printed by the time Hogan called for the delay. The State Board of Elections mailed instructions with each ballot asking voters to ignore the old date.
The abrupt move to voting by mail didn’t just upend the state’s election preparations. It’s also likely to significantly lengthen the process of tallying the results. Elections officials across the state have asked for patience from both voters and candidates.
Local elections boards began counting ballots May 21 and embargoing the results until Tuesday in an effort to shorten the process. But an unknown number of ballots will be outstanding Tuesday night, either cast in drop boxes or yet to arrive via the mail. The election is not scheduled to be certified until June 12.