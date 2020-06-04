Baltimore resumes primary vote count, starting with manually copying problem ballots from District 1

Canvassing in Baltimore is set to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, the first day ballots have been counted since the primary.
City elections Director Armstead Jones said the process has been delayed slightly as officials test the accuracy of the ballot scanners.
Elections staff will spend the day manually copying ballots from Baltimore’s District 1 which were previously counted incorrectly due to a printing error which misaligned the ballots
Staff will work in teams of two to manually copy the ballots cast by voters onto fresh copies that can be read by electronic ballot scanners.
District 1 City Council candidate Paris Bienert came to watch the count, as did several representatives for incumbent Councilman Zeke Cohen. Results in the District 1 race were directly affected by the ballot error. Erroneous results were reported late Tuesday evening on the state’s website before the mistake was discovered.
A representative from former Mayor Sheila Dixon’s campaign also attended Thursday. Dixon is leading the mayor’s race in early returns.
Jones warned that the process of copying the ballots will take “some time” but he was unsure of how long. About 16,000 ballots were mailed to Democrats in District 1, although all of them were unlikely to be returned.
Turnout in the primary was around 27% citywide as of Election Day, a figure that will grow as ballots continue to arrive via mail.