Polls open as Marylanders weigh decisions on everything from governor to marijuana legalization

Polls opened at 7 a.m. across Maryland as voters cast ballots for governor, state attorney general and comptroller and a host of local elections.

But for Paul Rosen, 57, Gardenville in Northeast Baltimore, what drove him to his polling place shortly after it opened was an issue more so than a candidate.

Advertisement

Ballot question 4, on whether Maryland should legalize the recreational use of marijuana.

“It helps people in so many ways: if you can’t sleep, if you can’t eat, if you have cancer,” said Rosen, who with Kelly Rosen, 56, voted at Hazelwood Elementary/Middle School this morning. “People shouldn’t be in trouble for this.”

Advertisement

After voting with her family at Southern High School in Lothian, Irish Smith, 54, said her motivation for voting was change.

”We need a change, new faces in office,” she said. “I was glad to see a lot of African American candidates on the ballot this year.” She added that marijuana legalization and women’s rights were the top issues that brought her to the polls.

Meanwhile, early birds made for a busier than usual opening hour at Southern High School in Lothian in Anne Arundel County, said Ed Cannon, the head judge.

By 8 a.m., 101 voters — 51 Republicans, 27 Democrats and 23 unaffiliated — had cast ballots at Southern, he said.

With redistricting, some voters had to contend with a switch in their polling place. An election judge at the Westside Skill Center on Edmondson Avenue in Baltimore told The Sun that a lot of people had to vote by provisional ballot because of a change.

Turnout at the center was light, with 43 voting by 9 a.m.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. >

With multiple ways to register your choices now, from snail-mailing a printed ballot to popping it in a drop box to voting early in person, Election Day itself has become more of a closing than opening bell.

Almost 382,000 Marylanders cast their ballots during the early voting period that ended last week, with the State Board of Elections also receiving back more than 344,000 mail-ins. As of Thursday, about 18% of eligible voters had already cast a ballot.

Advertisement

The rest have until 8 p.m. today to put their ballots in a dropbox, have them postmarked or vote in person at their polling places.

It’s a consequential election in Maryland, with open seats for the state’s three top posts — governor, attorney general and comptroller — and ballot questions that in addition to legalizing marijuana also include a change to residency requirements for state legislators.

In Baltimore, voters face a range of charter amendments, including a limit of two terms for mayor, comptroller and City Council president and members.

Voters also are deciding on who to send to the U.S. Senate and House, the General Assembly and county executive offices.

Reporters Amanda Yeager, Ngan Ho and Daniel Belson and photographer Jerry Jackson contributed to this article.