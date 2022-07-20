Mizeur wins chance to unseat Harris in November as Maryland congressional incumbents sweep to victory in Tuesday’s primary

Heather Mizeur, a former state delegate and 2014 gubernatorial candidate, defeated former Foreign Service officer Dave Harden in the Democratic primary Tuesday for the right to run this fall against Rep. Andy Harris, Maryland’s sole Republican member of Congress.

Harris, 65, unopposed Tuesday, is seeking a seventh term in the 1st Congressional District, which includes Harford County and the Eastern Shore. It’s the most heavily Republican district in the state, and Harris has routinely topped 60% of the vote in his reelection campaigns.

Mizeur, 49, and Harden, 59, who spent years overseas with the U.S. Agency for International Development, each labeled Harris a “traitor” last week after the U.S. House’s Jan. 6 committee said Harris met with former President Donald Trump and others at the White House in December 2020 and discussed a plan to block Democrat Joe Biden’s victory by derailing presidential election results approved by the states.

Harris, a longtime Trump supporter, joined GOP colleagues on Jan. 6, 2021, in arguing on behalf of Trump’s unfounded contention that some election results must be dismissed because of fraud or other irregularities. No evidence of fraud was presented.

Seven of Maryland’s eight U.S. House members were on Tuesday’s primary ballot, as was Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who is running for a second term. All eight incumbents won their party’s nomination Tuesday.

Winning with Harris were: Dutch Ruppersberger, 2nd District; John Sarbanes, 3rd District; Steny Hoyer, 5th District; David Trone, 6th District; Kweisi Mfume, 7th District; and Jamie Raskin, 8th District.

Glenn Ivey, a former Prince George’s County State’s Attorney, won the Democratic contest in the 4th District; the Republican race was too close to call Tuesday night. Incumbent Anthony Brown ran instead and won the Democratic nomination for state Attorney General.

In other districts, Republicans Chris Palombi will run against Hoyer in November, State Del. Neil Parrott will face Trone and Gregory Coll will square off against Raskin.

Primary contests in the other districts were too close to call.













