Baltimore Mayor Young congratulates Brandon Scott, who is poised to take over his job

After a competitive Democratic primary for Baltimore mayor, the current officeholder and his likely replacement appeared together Wednesday via a video conference to approve 160 pages of routine city spending.
Only after several minutes of regular business at the virtual Board of Estimates meeting did anyone address the sea change coming in Baltimore government. City Council President Brandon Scott, who chaired the meeting, had declared victory Tuesday in the race.
He overcame a crowded field that included incumbent Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young. Young conceded last week as his percentage of support remained in single digits. He acknowledged the voters wanted change, and that’s what they got.
“You’re that change agent,” Young, 65, told Scott on Wednesday. “I’m hoping and praying that you follow your heart.”
He congratulated the 36-year-old Council president and said he was glad that, for the most part, that the mayoral candidates had refrained from negative campaigning.
“I expect you to do a great job," Young said. “If I can help in any way, just let me know.”
“And I’m still the mayor until December,” he added with a laugh. He then turned to the city solicitor, who had remarked earlier in the meeting that she was having trouble with people’s titles: “He’s still the president!"
Democratic Comptroller Joan Pratt also congratulated Scott on the win. The longtime incumbent was defeated by City Councilman Bill Henry in their primary as she sought a seventh term as the city’s fiscal watchdog. She did not address her loss.
Scott thanked Pratt and Young for their years of service to the city.
Scott must still run in the November general election, where he will face a Republican nominee and two unaffiliated candidates, including wealthy businessman Bob Wallace. In a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans 10 to 1, the Democratic primary has for decades determined who will be Baltimore’s mayor.
Latest Elections 2020
For his likely successor, Young offered a piece of advice: “Watch out for the snakes. There’s plenty of them."