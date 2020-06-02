Marylanders vote in presidential primary in which most of the candidates long ago withdrew

Joe Biden sought to win Maryland’s presidential primary on Tuesday, a contest rendered essentially moot when U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out in April and endorsed the former vice president.
Biden will be the presumptive nominee at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, which was pushed from July to August because of coronavirus concerns. He will take on Republican President Donald Trump in the general election on Nov. 3.
Because it was printed months ago, the Democratic ballot still included the names of Sanders, the senator from Vermont; Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and other former contenders.
On the Republican side, the Maryland ballots contained the name of Bill Weld, the former Massachusetts governor who dropped out in March, as well as Trump, the presumptive nominee.
Even though the outcome of the nominating process was all but decided by the time primary season reached Maryland, the Biden campaign released a list last week of more than 200 Maryland elected officials and other local leaders endorsing Biden. It included Maryland’s two U.S. senators, Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen; former U.S. Sens. Barbara Mikulski and Paul Sarbanes; state House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones; and state Senate President Bill Ferguson.
Biden held several fundraisers in Maryland in the past year. So did some of his former Democratic rivals for the nomination, including Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California.
Biden’s supporters said the former U.S. senator from Delaware is a particularly good fit in Maryland.
“He’s a guy that went to work every day on the train through Maryland, and he comes from the far Eastern Shore — it’s called Delaware,” state Sen. Jim Rosapepe said during the primary campaign. Rosapepe, of Prince George’s County, was an early leader of Biden’s state effort, along with state Del. Erek Barron, also of Prince George’s County.
According to the Federal Election Commission, Biden’s prominent Maryland contributors included Bill Miller, founder of the Baltimore investment firm Miller Value Partners; MedStar Health executive David Mayer; Montgomery County developer Brendan O’Neill Jr., and Andrew Pantelis, an Annapolis-based firefighters international union official.
Special Olympics chairman Timothy Shriver — a nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy — held a fundraiser in Montgomery County for Biden, as did David Seldin, an executive with a venture capital firm, according to Rosapepe.