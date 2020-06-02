Marylanders vote in presidential primary in which most of the candidates long ago withdrew

Even though the outcome of the nominating process was all but decided by the time primary season reached Maryland, the Biden campaign released a list last week of more than 200 Maryland elected officials and other local leaders endorsing Biden. It included Maryland’s two U.S. senators, Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen; former U.S. Sens. Barbara Mikulski and Paul Sarbanes; state House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones; and state Senate President Bill Ferguson.