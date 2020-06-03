Polls are now closed across Maryland, but voters in line may still vote — meaning primary results may be delayed

Polls are now officially closed across Maryland, but any voters who got in line prior to that time will still be permitted to vote in the primary.
The same applies to voters who were in line before 8 p.m. to place their ballots in drop boxes at locations across the state.
The results of local races will not be released in any jurisdictions where voting is ongoing, and state and federal results will be delayed as well, state election officials announced Tuesday evening.
Preliminary turnout numbers indicate more than 38,000 people voted in-person as of 8 p.m. in Maryland’s first statewide primary held primarily by mail. About 3.4 million voters across the state were mailed ballots and encouraged to return them via the mail or at ballot drop boxes.
A limited number of in-person voting centers were offered for people who did not receive ballots or were unable to vote in person.
Check back here later for election results as they are released.