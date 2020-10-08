Poll: Half of Marylanders plan to vote by mail this fall, majority of Republicans favor voting in person

Maryland is one of the first states in the nation to begin counting ballots preelection, thanks to an emergency measure passed by the State Board of Elections that allowed counting to begin Oct. 1. State officials were concerned about completing the count in time to submit totals to the Electoral College, which is due to convene Dec. 14 to cast presidential ballots. Electoral College ballots must be received by the president of the U.S. Senate by Dec. 23.