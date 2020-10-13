Baltimore mayoral candidates to participate in NAACP, Afro forum ahead of early voting

Baltimore mayoral candidates are expected to square off virtually ahead of early voting during a forum hosted by the city’s NAACP branch and the Afro newspaper.
Democratic nominee Brandon Scott and independent candidate Bob Wallace are confirmed to participate in the Oct. 22 event, said NAACP Vice President Joshua Harris, and Republican nominee Shannon Wright has also been invited. It will be streamed live on the organization’s Facebook page at 7 p.m.
“Our goal in this is to make sure voters go to the polls informed, that they know the totality of their options,” Harris said.
Scott, the City Council president, is the heavy favorite in the Nov. 3 election. Deep-blue Baltimore has only elected Democrats for nearly 60 years.
More than 37,000 city residents have already mailed in their ballots, according to the latest available data from the state elections board. Nearly 90% of those returned ballots came from Democrats.
While a large segment of the electorate is expected to vote by mail this year, mayoral candidates still have time to convince voters. Early voting begins Oct. 26 and will run up until Nov. 3′s Election Day. In the primary election, many residents waited until the last minute to postmark their ballots or deposit them in one of the drop boxes placed around the city.
Wright and Wallace will also debate Tuesday night in a forum to be streamed on Fox 45’s website, but Scott is not expected to attend. Democratic candidates during the primary frequently declined to participate in debates hosted by the Sinclair Broadcast Group-owned station.