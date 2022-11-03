Maryland governor candidate Wes Moore’s grandmother, who helped raise him, dies at 95

Wes Moore pictured with his grandmother, Mrs. Winell Thomas who passed away recently at the age of 95. (Courtesy of the Moore family)

Winell Thomas, the grandmother of Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore who helped raise him after his father died and his mother moved the family from Takoma Park to the Bronx, died Tuesday, the candidate announced.

“She transitioned peacefully at 95 years old, surrounded by family, music, love and laughter from telling old stories,” Moore said in a statement Wednesday night. “There is a hole in all our hearts that her absence creates. I do not have a better example of love and faith in action. And never will.”

Thomas died under home hospice care where she lived in Pasadena, a campaign spokesman said. Advanced age was given as a cause of death.

Moore tweeted Oct. 27 a photo of his grandmother, who he called “Mama Win,” voting for her first-time political candidate grandson just days earlier.

“Mama Win, I would not be here without you, I am so proud to be your grandson, and I stand on your shoulders,” he wrote in the post.

Thomas and her late husband, James Thomas, played a big role in Moore’s life. After Moore’s father died from a virus when Moore was 3, his mother, Joy, moved him and his two sisters to her parents’ home.

Winell Thomas was a retired elementary school teacher and James Thomas had retired from the ministry of the Dutch Reformed Church when the Moores moved in. The couple had met in Jamaica, where James lived and where Winell and her parents had immigrated from Cuba. James Thomas attended Lincoln University in Pennsylvania and then moved the family to the South Bronx, Moore wrote in “The Other Wes Moore,” his bestselling 2010 book.

In his 2015 book “The Work,” Moore described “Mama Win” as someone who “worked from sunup to sundown, taking care of the home and working hard outside of it.”

Moore, 44, has a wide lead in polls ahead of Tuesday’s Election Day. He is facing Republican Dan Cox in the hopes of succeeding two-term Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and becoming the state’s first Black governor.

Moore’s wife, Dawn, and their two children have made frequent appearances on the campaign trail, where Moore has talked about the importance of his family.

In an interview with The Baltimore Sun in September, Moore brought up both family and loss. Asked what people don’t know about him — a man who’s written books, hosted television shows and podcasts, and been written about by national media since he was a teenager — Moore, uncharacteristically, paused for a long time before answering.

“I’m a very spiritual person. I’m someone who I really do feel that there is a, there’s a measure of guidance that I take in, that I take in prayer,” Moore said, adding that he will take moments throughout the day to “seek guidance, clarity” from people like his father and grandfather.

“People that I’ve lost in my life, I still feel a very deep connection with them,” Moore said.

The funeral services for Winell Thomas will be private, Moore said on Twitter. He asked for donations in lieu of flowers to go to Hospice of the Chesapeake.