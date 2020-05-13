Fact check: What Baltimore mayoral candidates said in TV debate

Analysis: Dixon has long pushed for increased use of community schools in Baltimore and was an early adopter of the idea, attending a conference on the topic in 2005. Now, the state’s Kirwan Commission has embraced the wraparound model of delivering services to the families of students in its recommendations to improve public education. But it’s an overstatement to claim Dixon is the originator of the effort. The Baltimore Coalition for Community Schools began work on the issue in 2000 and the first such city school was created in 2005 under then-Mayor Martin O’Malley.