'A need for change’: Amid pandemic and protests, Baltimore votes for a mayor to lead the city out of violence

In an uncertain moment in a city with an uncertain future, Baltimoreans wearing face masks queued up in long lines Tuesday to vote in a mayor’s race many are calling the most important in a generation.
With the city facing myriad issues ― including an unrelenting murder rate, a deadly pandemic and days of protests against police abuse ― voters said the race was too important not to risk a trip to the polls during a public health crisis.
"There’s definitely a need for change,” said Cotina Gould, 47, who was one of hundreds standing in line at Edmondson-Westside High School, one of Baltimore’s six in-person voting stations. Gould said she voted in person because she worried a mail-in ballot would “get swept under the rug” and she believes she owes it to her ancestors to ensure her vote gets counted “no matter how long it takes.”
Gould and other Baltimoreans had a litany of candidates from which to choose in what polling suggested would be a close race. About two dozen Democrats are running for mayor of deep-blue Baltimore.
Six campaigns captured enough attention to register in polling. A Baltimore Sun-University of Baltimore-WYPR-FM poll released last month showed a competitive race, with former Mayor Sheila Dixon and former U.S. Treasury official Mary Miller tied with 18% support among the likely primary voters surveyed. City Council President Brandon Scott scored 15% support, within the poll’s margin of error, for a three-way lead.
Former prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah had 11% support, followed by former Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith with 6%, and incumbent Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young with 5%. The poll of 400 voters was conducted May 11-18. It had a margin of error of 4.9 percentage points.
Seven Republicans and two unaffiliated candidates are also running.
At the former Northwestern High School, now the home of Cross Country Elementary/Middle School, elementary school teacher Toni Grimes and her husband, Gerald, reached different conclusions about who was best to lead Baltimore through such trying times.
Toni Grimes voted for Dixon, in part because she remembered how during a 1991 debate at City Hall on redistricting, Dixon caused a stir when she took off one of her shoes, held it up and told white City Council members: “Now the shoe is on the other foot.”
Dixon was among a wave of black politicians to rise to power in Baltimore in the 1980s, eventually making the City Council majority-black in the 1990s. She remains a popular figure with many black voters, who make up her base of support.
Dixon has baggage, Grimes conceded, given the former mayor’s ouster from office in 2010 after she was convicted of misappropriating gift cards intended for the poor. But “she doesn’t hide it,” Grimes said, and she sees Dixon as a “known quantity" and the right candidate to address the city’s problems.
Gerald Grimes, on the other hand, voted for Vignarajah, a man he has met and whom he sees as “pretty passionate, pretty for real,” someone with the administrative abilities to implement “fresh ideas.” Vignarajah released detailed policy plans and ran a campaign focused on driving down crime.
Baltimore is facing a historic set of challenges. The city has suffered from more than 300 homicides a year for five years in a row, and lost one-third of its population since World War II. Meanwhile, more than 200 Baltimoreans have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has prompted business shutdowns and widespread unemployment.
And this week, the city once again broke out into protests over the killing of an unarmed black man by Minneapolis police. It was five years ago that Freddie Gray died from injuries sustained in Baltimore police custody, prompting days of unrest.
Nicole Ross, 37, who works in clinical support at the Baltimore Convention Center field hospital for patients recovering from COVID-19, said she came to the polls because of the “drastic need” to reduce crime. That convinced her to support Smith, who lost a brother to gun violence. "His fight is different; he can sympathize with those mothers who are crying over the loss of their children,” she said.
At Edmondson-Westside, Bea Zipperle, 58, waited in line for hours because the state didn’t send her a ballot in the mail. She was committed to voting for Scott because of his policy plans, some of the more progressive in the race.
Zipperle said she expected the city to see a strong turnout in the election due to the recent unrest nationwide after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. With that in mind, she said the 36-year-old Scott could be a role model for the youth in Baltimore who need more positive examples in the community, the social worker said. “He’s young and he’s the face of change,” Zipperle said.
Meanwhile, Dayauna Thompson said she liked what she has seen from the current mayor. Thompson recently moved to a new address in downtown Baltimore and didn’t get a replacement ballot in time for primary day, she said.
The 22-year-old call center employee said she supported Young because of how he has handled the end of ex-Mayor Catherine Pugh’s term, the coronavirus pandemic and the protests sparked by Floyd’s death.
"Even with everything going on, I liked how he handled his position and was all for making change,” she said. “How he has held down his position since Mayor Pugh leaving, how he has handled quarantine, making sure people are informed rather than misinformed.”
Pugh resigned as mayor last year amid a corruption scandal. Young, then City Council president, was elevated to mayor. He has argued he’s a steady hand leading the city through crisis, including with his handling of the pandemic.
The race so far has been expensive. The candidates have spent at least $6 million to convince voters they’re the right person for the job ― including Miller, who pumped more than $2 million of her personal wealth into the campaign. That funded a robust television advertising campaign that saw her rise in the polls. She has argued she’s the most competent manager to turn the city around from its years of problems.
Some results were expected to come in after polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, but many ballots delivered by mail or to drop boxes the past couple days won’t be counted until later in the week.
Baltimore Sun reporter Colin Campbell contributed to this article.