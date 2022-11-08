Reps. Andy Harris, David Trone seek to hold on to their seats; no U.S. House member from Maryland has lost reelection bid in 10 years

U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, a supporter of former President Donald Trump and the only Republican in Maryland’s congressional delegation, sought to hold on to his seat Tuesday against Heather Mizeur, a well-funded Democrat, in their high-profile race in the 1st Congressional District of Harford County and the Eastern Shore.

Rep. David Trone, a second-term Democrat representing Western Maryland, faced a challenge from Republican state Del. Neil Parrott in the sprawling 6th District. Trone has poured more than $12 million into the race, which is a rematch of 2020.

All of Maryland’s incumbent U.S. House members were seeking reelection, except Democratic Rep. Anthony Brown in the 4th District, who was running for state attorney general. Democrat Glenn Ivey, a former Prince George’s County state’s attorney, was opposed by Republican Jeff Warner in the contest for the open 4th District seat.

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat, was favored to win reelection over Republican Chris Chaffee in his bid for a second term. Van Hollen avoided a stiffer challenge when Republican Gov. Larry Hogan decided early this year against running for the seat.

In the Baltimore area, 7th District Rep. Kweisi Mfume faced Republican Scott M. Collier, 3rd District Rep. John Sarbanes was challenged by Republican former radio talk show host Yuripzy Morgan, and Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger was opposed by Republican Nicolee Ambrose in the 2nd District.

Entering the election, Democrats held seven of the state’s congressional seats, and Republicans one.

The last Maryland congressman to lose reelection was Republican Roscoe Bartlett of Frederick County in 2012 — and he was defeated only after his district was redrawn by Democrats in Annapolis to include more Democratic voters.

Most of the congressional challengers in Maryland this year could not keep pace with the incumbents’ campaign fundraising.

Mizeur, 49, a former state delegate and 2014 gubernatorial candidate who lives in Kent County, was an exception. She outraised Harris, 65, who lives in Dorchester County. But she faced long odds because Republicans enjoy a solid voter registration advantage in the district.

Mizeur sought to label Harris a “traitor” for trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Harris focused less on Mizeur than on criticism of Democratic President Joe Biden over inflation and other issues known to be among voters’ top concerns, such as crime.

He was seeking a seventh term after promising in 2010 — a year when term limits were popular — to serve no more than six.

It was the first general election since redistricting, in which district lines are redrawn every 10 years to reflect population shifts.

Under the new boundaries, Ruppersberger was seeking votes in a portion of Carroll County for the first time, and Sarbanes’ 3rd District was drawn to include all of Howard County, instead of just a piece.

The 6th District held by Trone, the co-founder of Total Wine & More, also changed significantly.

The new map subtracted a portion of Democrat-dominated Montgomery County — where he lives — while adding voters in Frederick County, where voter registration is more evenly split between the major parties. If he won reelection, Trone would represent all of Frederick County for the first time, in addition to the counties to the west.

Trone, 67, who has emphasized securing funds for mental health disorders and substance abuse, solidly defeated Parrott, 52, two years ago. Parrott brought conservative Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas to the district to campaign for him and hoped that the redrawn district would be more amenable to Republicans.

National Republicans targeted Trone this year as part of their effort to take control of the U.S. House.

In other races, Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin faced Republican Gregory Coll in the 8th District; and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Southern Maryland Democrat, was challenged by Republican Chris Palombi in the 5th District.