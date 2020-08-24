Maryland’s Kim Klacik to encourage Republicans not to ‘write off these inner cities’ in GOP convention speech

After drawing President Donald Trump’s attention with a viral campaign ad, Maryland congressional nominee Kim Klacik planned to encourage fellow Republican candidates not to “write off” inner cities Monday as she addressed the audience on the first night of the GOP’s national convention.
Klacik recorded her remarks in West Baltimore, the scene of her video last week, as well as the location for videos last summer showing trash in the area that also caught the president’s attention.
Her convention video was expected to be shown Monday around 9:30 p.m., when C-SPAN, CNN, MSNBC and PBS planned to run convention coverage. The four major networks — ABC, CBS, Fox News and NBC — were start their coverage at 10 p.m.
Klacik, who is Black, said Monday in an interview that she’s aiming to spread a message that Republicans should not give up on running in historically Democratic areas.
“To just write off these inner cities and never show up — that’s something we struggle with,” she said. “The GOP is quick to say, ‘Black people will always vote Democrat.’ If you don’t go in and talk to them, and offer them options, I don’t see how they would not.”
Her bid for the 7th District seat once held by the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings is considered a long shot. She is challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume, a Democrat who defeated Klacik in a special election in April by a 3-to-1 margin.
But Klacik thinks her viral campaign video “has changed the game.” In addition to the speaking role at the RNC, it led to a swell of campaign volunteers and an influx of donations. She said her campaign has raised nearly $3 million since she first tweeted the video a week ago.
In the ad, Klacik walks along streets full of vacant homes, sits on a “Greatest City in America” bench and stands on a rooftop. She asserts that Democratic politicians have done nothing good for Baltimore and other cities, and that voters should not support them. The video was made by Benny Johnson, the chief creative officer for a conservative student group called Turning Point USA.
The ad resonated with Trump, who shared it with his tens of millions of Twitter followers. Klacik later got a call from the president’s campaign about giving a speech Monday.
This year’s Republican convention features a scaled-down, in-person event in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a limited number of convention delegates. Many of the speeches were recorded in other locations and stitched together for an online and TV presentation each night.
Vice President Mike Pence will speak Wednesday at Baltimore’s Fort McHenry. The president will accept his nomination Thursday from the White House.
The Democratic convention last week was almost entirely virtual, with no delegates gathering in person in Milwaukee. Key remarks — including presidential nominee Joe Biden’s acceptance speech — were delivered from a location in Milwaukee.
This is the second time Klacik has drawn Trump’s attention. Last summer, she posted videos of trash-strewn parts of Baltimore that led to an appearance on Fox News. Trump responded with a Twitter tirade that called the city “disgusting, rat and rodent infested” and said the 7th Congressional District was “considered the Worst in the USA.”
The president’s attacks were largely directed toward Cummings, who died later in 2019, opening up the seat that Mfume now holds and Klacik hopes to win.
The 7th District encompasses much of Baltimore City, as well as large swaths of Howard and Baltimore counties. Klacik lives outside the district in Middle River. She has said she’ll move to the district if she wins.
Klacik has promoted herself as an alternative to the Democratic politicians who have long dominated politics in Baltimore. She also emphasizes that some of her positions are more moderate than those of many Republicans, such as supporting paid family leave, making birth control available without a prescription and the need to combat climate change.
She said she plans to use her fundraising haul to buy TV ads and send out mailers.
Asked about a specific set of policy proposals, Klacik said her campaign will be rolling one out shortly but did not provide details. “It’ll be a nice surprise,” she said. One of her upcoming videos will focus on solutions, she said.